Hilb Group Acquires Florida-Based Full Service Agency, Expands Upon Market Presence
RICHMOND, Va., July 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hilb Group announced today that it has acquired a Florida-based full service insurance agency. The acquisition took effect July 1, 2025, expanding upon the company's product and service offerings in the Florida market.
About Hilb Group: The Hilb Group is a leading property and casualty and employee benefits insurance brokerage and advisory firm headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. Hilb Group is a portfolio company of The Carlyle Group, a global investment firm. Hilb Group seeks to grow through strategic acquisitions and by leveraging its resources and expertise to drive organic growth in its acquired agencies. The company has completed more than 190 acquisitions with over 125 offices in 32 states. Hilb Group is rated as one of the Fastest Growing Brokers by Business Insurance, a Top P/C Agency by Insurance Journal, and one of America's Fastest Growing Private Companies in the Inc. 5000. For more information on Hilb Group's growth as well as career opportunities, please visit our website at .
Media Contact:
Peter Lobred
804.548.4629
[email protected]
M&A Contact:
Ryan Havermann
804.414.6508
[email protected]
