Heartland Express, Inc. Reports Operating Results For The Second Quarter Of 2025
| Contact: Heartland Express, Inc. (319-645-7060)
Mike Gerdin, Chief Executive Officer
Chris Strain, Chief Financial Officer
| HEARTLAND EXPRESS, INC.
AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
(unaudited)
| Three Months Ended
June 30,
| Six Months Ended
June 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|OPERATING REVENUE
|$
|210,387
|$
|274,754
|$
|429,807
|$
|545,074
|OPERATING EXPENSES:
|Salaries, wages, and benefits
|$
|87,159
|$
|110,116
|$
|180,396
|$
|222,813
|Rent and purchased transportation
|13,343
|21,688
|27,617
|45,551
|Fuel
|33,709
|47,011
|71,627
|94,332
|Operations and maintenance
|17,439
|16,732
|34,718
|32,996
|Operating taxes and licenses
|4,422
|5,255
|9,163
|10,570
|Insurance and claims
|14,154
|12,972
|26,076
|27,556
|Communications and utilities
|2,206
|2,270
|4,471
|4,710
|Depreciation and amortization
|41,463
|46,138
|83,091
|92,642
|Other operating expenses
|11,693
|13,431
|24,531
|29,058
|Gain on disposal of property and equipment
|(2,782
|)
|(1,123
|)
|(4,566
|)
|(1,034
|)
|222,806
|274,490
|457,124
|559,194
|Operating (loss) income
|(12,419
|)
|264
|(27,317
|)
|(14,120
|)
|Interest income
|198
|288
|326
|654
|Interest expense
|(2,962
|)
|(4,574
|)
|(6,066
|)
|(9,875
|)
|Loss before income taxes
|(15,183
|)
|(4,022
|)
|(33,057
|)
|(23,341
|)
|Federal and state income tax benefit
|(4,328
|)
|(544
|)
|(8,329
|)
|(4,755
|)
|Net loss
|$
|(10,855
|)
|$
|(3,478
|)
|$
|(24,728
|)
|$
|(18,586
|)
|Loss per share
|Basic
|$
|(0.14
|)
|$
|(0.04
|)
|$
|(0.32
|)
|$
|(0.24
|)
|Diluted
|$
|(0.14
|)
|$
|(0.04
|)
|$
|(0.32
|)
|$
|(0.24
|)
|Weighted average shares outstanding
|Basic
|78,079
|78,913
|78,308
|78,979
|Diluted
|78,143
|78,981
|78,375
|79,051
|Dividends declared per share
|$
|0.02
|$
|0.02
|$
|0.04
|$
|0.04
| HEARTLAND EXPRESS, INC.
AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
(unaudited)
|June 30,
|December 31,
|ASSETS
|2025
|2024
|CURRENT ASSETS
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|22,879
|$
|12,812
|Trade receivables, net
|85,694
|91,620
|Prepaid tires
|10,539
|10,428
|Other current assets
|15,006
|12,554
|Income taxes receivable
|2,083
|2,034
|Total current assets
|136,201
|129,448
|PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT
|1,262,686
|1,283,980
|Less accumulated depreciation
|534,009
|519,573
|728,677
|764,407
|GOODWILL
|322,597
|322,597
|OTHER INTANGIBLES, NET
|91,011
|93,520
|OTHER ASSETS
|15,493
|15,408
|DEFERRED INCOME TAXES, NET
|914
|946
|OPERATING LEASE RIGHT OF USE ASSETS
|4,479
|7,866
|$
|1,299,372
|$
|1,334,192
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|CURRENT LIABILITIES
|Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|$
|54,009
|$
|35,370
|Compensation and benefits
|27,999
|27,003
|Insurance accruals
|25,545
|23,518
|Long-term debt and finance lease liabilities - current portion
|11,087
|9,041
|Operating lease liabilities - current portion
|3,515
|6,115
|Other accruals
|21,468
|18,512
|Total current liabilities
|143,623
|119,559
|LONG-TERM LIABILITIES
|Income taxes payable
|5,028
|6,226
|Long-term debt and finance lease liabilities less current portion
|182,887
|191,707
|Operating lease liabilities less current portion
|964
|1,751
|Deferred income taxes, net
|144,461
|158,374
|Insurance accruals less current portion
|35,672
|33,976
|Total long-term liabilities
|369,012
|392,034
|COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES
|STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
| Capital stock, common, $.01 par value; authorized 395,000 shares; issued 90,689 in
2025 and 2024; outstanding 77,571 and 78,519 in 2025 and 2024, respectively
|907
|907
|Additional paid-in capital
|3,085
|3,175
|Retained earnings
|996,229
|1,024,081
|Treasury stock, at cost; 13,118 and 12,170 in 2025 and 2024, respectively
|(213,484
|)
|(205,564
|)
|786,737
|822,599
|$
|1,299,372
|$
|1,334,192
(1)
|GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation Schedule:
|Operating revenue excluding fuel surcharge revenue, adjusted operating income, and adjusted operating ratio reconciliation (a)
| Three Months Ended
June 30,
| Six Months Ended
June 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|(Unaudited, in thousands)
|(Unaudited, in thousands)
|Operating revenue
|$
|210,387
|$
|274,754
|$
|429,807
|$
|545,074
|Less: Fuel surcharge revenue
|24,509
|36,828
|50,830
|73,039
|Operating revenue, excluding fuel surcharge revenue
|185,878
|237,926
|378,977
|472,035
|Operating expenses
|222,806
|274,490
|457,124
|559,194
|Less: Fuel surcharge revenue
|24,509
|36,828
|50,830
|73,039
|Less: Amortization of intangibles
|1,254
|1,254
|2,509
|2,509
|Adjusted operating expenses
|197,043
|236,408
|403,785
|483,646
|Operating (loss) income
|(12,419
|)
|264
|(27,317
|)
|(14,120
|)
|Adjusted operating (loss) income
|$
|(11,165
|)
|$
|1,518
|$
|(24,808
|)
|$
|(11,611
|)
|Operating ratio
|105.9
|%
|99.9
|%
|106.4
|%
|102.6
|%
|Adjusted operating ratio
|106.0
|%
|99.4
|%
|106.5
|%
|102.5
|%
(a) Operating revenue excluding fuel surcharge revenue, as reported in this press release is based upon operating revenue minus fuel surcharge revenue. Adjusted operating income as reported in this press release is based upon operating revenue excluding fuel surcharge revenue, less operating expenses, net of fuel surcharge revenue, and non-cash amortization expense related to intangible assets. Adjusted operating ratio as reported in this press release is based upon operating expenses, net of fuel surcharge revenue, and amortization of intangibles, as a percentage of operating revenue excluding fuel surcharge revenue. We believe that operating revenue excluding fuel surcharge revenue, adjusted operating income, and adjusted operating ratio are more representative of our underlying operations by excluding the volatility of fuel prices, which we cannot control. Operating revenue excluding fuel surcharge revenue, adjusted operating income, and adjusted operating ratio are not substitutes for operating revenue, operating income, or operating ratio measured in accordance with GAAP. There are limitations to using non-GAAP financial measures. Although we believe that operating revenue excluding fuel surcharge revenue, adjusted operating income, and adjusted operating ratio improve comparability in analyzing our period-to-period performance, they could limit comparability to other companies in our industry if those companies define such measures differently. Because of these limitations, operating revenue excluding fuel surcharge revenue, adjusted operating income, and adjusted operating ratio should not be considered measures of income generated by our business or discretionary cash available to us to invest in the growth of our business. Management compensates for these limitations by primarily relying on GAAP results and using non-GAAP financial measures on a supplemental basis.
