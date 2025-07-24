QUEST WATER GLOBAL ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC GOVERNMENT PARTNERSHIP

The agreement creates a 10-year public-private partnership between the Company and ONHR. The project governed by the agreement aims to provide affordable, clean water to 1.5 – 1.8 million people in underserved rural and peri-urban communities throughout the DRC and is expected to help the Company and its current joint venture, AQUAtap Oasis Partnership SARL, accelerate their growth in the country and drive sustainable impact.

The objective of the partnership is for Quest to manufacture and install a total of 300 AQUAtap Community Water Centers over the next five years in DRC communities where infrastructure is limited or nonexistent. This initiative will take place in the provinces of Kinshasa, Kasai, Bas-Congo, Haut-Katanga, and Lualaba. The project will follow a Design-Build-Finance-Operate-Transfer model.

Isaac Kalonji Jr. III, COO of Quest, stated, "We are excited to partner with the National Office for Rural Hydraulics on this important initiative. This collaboration marks a significant step forward in our commitment to advancing rural development and enhancing water accessibility in the region. We believe that this partnership will bring about positive and measurable socioeconomic benefits, drive innovation, and enhance public services."

Both the Company and ONHR anticipate that the partnership will create job opportunities for DRC residents because it will involve activities such as initial site surveys, installation, system commissioning, daily operations, and maintenance. The first systems will be built in South Africa, with plans to establish a fabrication facility in Kinshasa. Quest, in partnership with CLEAN International, a non-governmental organization based in Southern California, will provide Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (WASH) education to the communities involved.

The Company is responsible for contributing US$30M to the partnership over the duration of the project to fund the 300 AQUAtap systems. ONHR is entitled to receive 40% of the revenue while Quest is entitled to receive 60% of the revenue generated from the project. ONHR will provide the necessary authorization permits for each installation, as well as administrative support and tax exemptions on the importation of Quest's technology. Additionally, ONHR will provide the installation sites and 24/7 security for the installed systems. ONHR will also conduct water quality tests to ensure compliance with local health standards.

About Quest Water Global, Inc.

Quest Water Global, Inc. is a socially responsible and innovative water solutions company. The Company's goal is to provide a permanent, abundant, affordable, and sustainable source of drinking water to underserved communities. To achieve its financial, social, and environmental goals, Quest utilizes an inclusive, market-driven Build-Own-Operate business model. For more information, visit the Company's website at .

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, as that term is defined under applicable securities laws. Statements in this press release, which are not purely historical, are forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks which may cause actual results and the Company's plans and objectives to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements, including: negative results from the Company's operations; the effects of government regulation on the Company's business; risks associated with the Company's ability to obtain and protect rights to its intellectual property; risks and uncertainties related to the Company's ability to raise additional capital; loss of management; and other factors beyond the Company's control. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, or performance. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made, and, except as required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for management to predict all such factors and to assess in advance the impact of such factors on the Company's business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Readers should also refer to the risk factor disclosures and other disclosures outlined in the Company's periodic reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission on EDGAR at and with the British Columbia Securities Commission on SEDAR+ at .