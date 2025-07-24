Structured Data Management Software Business Analysis Report 2025 Market To Reach $99 Billion By 2030 - Explosion Of Enterprise Data Volumes Spurs Demand, Growing Shift To Cloud-Native Platforms

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Key market opportunities in the Structured Data Management Software sector include the rise of cloud deployments, with a strong CAGR, and significant growth in China. Enterprises prioritize structured solutions for data-driven decisions and compliance, while hybrid-cloud setups and AI-readiness drive market expansion.

The global market for Structured Data Management Software was estimated at US$65.2 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$99.0 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions. The report includes the most recent global tariff developments and how they impact the Structured Data Management Software market.



The growth here is driven by several factors related to digital transformation, data regulations, and AI-readiness. Hybrid cloud architectures connecting on-prem and cloud storage require flexible database layers. Demand for real-time analytics and embedded intelligence drives adoption of columnar stores and vector DB capabilities. Metadata governance and regulatory compliance require unified catalogs and lineage. No/low-code analytics tools are democratizing data access. Finally, integration with ML toolchains and cloud data ecosystems (e.g., lakehouse environments) ensures structured data remains central to enterprise data strategies.

What's Sustaining Demand for Structured Data Management in Modern Enterprises?

Structured data management software-covering relational DBMS, data warehouses, cataloging tools, and ETL platforms-underpins mission-critical operations, analytics, and compliance. It enables accurate SQL querying, schema enforcement, and optimized storage across transactional systems, BI platforms, and ML pipelines. Advanced offerings now support hybrid-cloud deployment, in-memory processing, and real-time querying to meet modern digital application demands.

Are Architecture and Usability Upgrades Modernizing the Stack?

Next-gen data platforms support auto-indexing, workload-aware caching, and pushdown compute. Data virtualization layers allow federated access to distributed datasets. Metadata enrichment via automatic tagging, lineage graphing, and data classifications improves governance. DevOps tools-schema-as-code, versioned datasets, CI/CD pipelines-embed data workflows into developer cycles. SQL-aware AI assistants enable natural-language data exploration and analytics generation.

Why Are Enterprises Prioritizing Structured Data Solutions?

Data-driven decision-making, compliance with data regulations (GDPR, CCPA), and audit reporting require auditable and reliable data stores. Organizations need real-time dashboards and ML-based customer insights in use cases like fraud detection and personalized marketing. Scale-efficiency and ROI considerations drive migration from legacy RDBMS to cloud-native analytics databases.

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Explosion of Enterprise Data Volumes Spurs Demand for Structured Data Management Tools

Shift Toward Cloud-Native Data Platforms Strengthens Business Case for Scalable Software

Growth in Data-Driven Decision-Making Fuels Integration of Analytics and BI Functions

Adoption of AI and ML in Data Classification and Query Optimization Drives Innovation

Compliance Pressures and Data Privacy Laws Accelerate Enterprise Adoption Globally

Proliferation of SaaS Models Enables Access to Mid-Market and SMB Segments

Hybrid and Multi-Cloud Environments Expand Market for Cross-Platform Data Management

Real-Time Data Processing Needs in Finance and E-Commerce Boost Software Demand

Integration With Legacy Systems and ERP Suites Enhances Market Versatility

Increasing Focus on Data Governance and Integrity Drives Structured Data Architecture Investments

Rising Importance of Master Data Management in Complex Organizations Spurs Usage Growth in Metadata Management Tools Creates Synergies With Structured Data Solutions

Adobe

Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Ataccama

Broadcom

Cisco Systems

Fujitsu

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

IBM

Informatica

Microsoft

Oracle

OpenText

RACKSPACE Technology

Salesforce

SAP SE

SAS Institute

Teradata

Google

Ataccama Ontotext



