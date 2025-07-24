Silvaco Strengthens Leadership Team With Three Industry Veterans To Drive Innovation And Growth
“Adding these accomplished leaders strengthens our ability to innovate and scale Silvaco's organic growth,” said Babak Taheri, CEO of Silvaco.“Their insights and proven track records will help advance and accelerate the next phase of our growth. With their expertise, we are well-positioned to broaden our market presence and deliver even greater value to our customers worldwide.”
Andrew Wright leads Silvaco's Semiconductor IP Business Unit. Most recently, he served as Senior Vice President of R&D and New Product Introduction at Efabless. He previously served as Executive Vice President of New Product Development at Cypress Semiconductor where he led the company's chip and IP design methodologies and oversaw the development of all Cypress IP and new products. He has also held executive roles at UltraSense and Waterbit.
Jasvinder Singh leads Silvaco's EDA Business Unit. With over 20 years of leadership experience in EDA, AI, semiconductor and autonomous systems. Jasvinder has built and scaled global R&D teams and driven product, platform and engineering growth for multi-billion-dollar organizations. He has held senior roles at Synopsys, SiClarity, and Cadence, where he led innovations across AI, verification and cloud-enabled design platforms.
John Berg leads business development across all of Silvaco's product lines. He brings over two decades of leadership experience in quantum computing, semiconductor electronics, and photonics. John has a track record of productizing transformative hardware technologies and solving complex operational challenges. Most recently, he served as Vice President of Supply Chain at PsiQuantum. He has held senior leadership roles at American Semiconductor, Nantero, and Cypress Semiconductor.
About Silvaco Group, Inc.
Silvaco is a provider of TCAD, EDA software, and SIP solutions that enable semiconductor design and digital twin modeling through AI software and innovation. Silvaco's solutions are used for semiconductor and photonics processes, devices, and systems development across display, power devices, automotive, memory, high performance compute, foundries, photonics, internet of things, and 5G/6G mobile markets for complex SoC design. Silvaco is headquartered in Santa Clara, California, and has a global presence with offices located in North America, Europe, Brazil, China, Japan, Korea, Singapore, and Taiwan. Learn more at silvaco.com .
