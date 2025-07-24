Silvaco Strengthens Leadership Team With Three Industry Veterans To Drive Innovation And Growth

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SANTA CLARA, Calif., July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silvaco Group, Inc. (“Silvaco”) (NASDAQ: SVCO), a provider of TCAD, EDA software, and SIP solutions that enable semiconductor design and digital twin modeling through AI software and innovation, today announced the addition of three seasoned industry veterans to its leadership team: Andrew Wright as Senior Vice President and General Manager of the Semiconductor IP Business Unit, Jasvinder Singh as Senior Vice President and General Manager of the EDA Business Unit, and John Berg as Vice President of Business Development. Collectively, they bring decades of experience in semiconductor design and software development to Silvaco and will play pivotal roles in accelerating innovation and operational excellence.

“Adding these accomplished leaders strengthens our ability to innovate and scale Silvaco's organic growth,” said Babak Taheri, CEO of Silvaco.“Their insights and proven track records will help advance and accelerate the next phase of our growth. With their expertise, we are well-positioned to broaden our market presence and deliver even greater value to our customers worldwide.”

Andrew Wright leads Silvaco's Semiconductor IP Business Unit. Most recently, he served as Senior Vice President of R&D and New Product Introduction at Efabless. He previously served as Executive Vice President of New Product Development at Cypress Semiconductor where he led the company's chip and IP design methodologies and oversaw the development of all Cypress IP and new products. He has also held executive roles at UltraSense and Waterbit.

Jasvinder Singh leads Silvaco's EDA Business Unit. With over 20 years of leadership experience in EDA, AI, semiconductor and autonomous systems. Jasvinder has built and scaled global R&D teams and driven product, platform and engineering growth for multi-billion-dollar organizations. He has held senior roles at Synopsys, SiClarity, and Cadence, where he led innovations across AI, verification and cloud-enabled design platforms.

John Berg leads business development across all of Silvaco's product lines. He brings over two decades of leadership experience in quantum computing, semiconductor electronics, and photonics. John has a track record of productizing transformative hardware technologies and solving complex operational challenges. Most recently, he served as Vice President of Supply Chain at PsiQuantum. He has held senior leadership roles at American Semiconductor, Nantero, and Cypress Semiconductor.

