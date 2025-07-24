HSI Launches Enhanced Mobile App To Expand Platform Functionality

HSI Launches Enhanced Mobile App for cross-platform coverage for desktop, iOS and Android ensuring customers have access to their data and systems anywhere.

- Jose Arcilla, CEO of HSIFRISCO, TX, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- HSI, a global leader in EHSQ & ESG software solutions, safety training and professional development, announced today the release of its enhanced mobile app for all platform customers. Within the single app, now available for iOS and Android, customers can toggle between the various HSI software platform solutions, including incident management, chemical management, training modules, and more.Designed with security at its core, the mobile app complies with the latest security standards across industries and supports Single-Sign-On (SSO) to streamline and secure user access.“We want our customers to have a streamlined and hassle-free experience when they interact with our platform,” said Jose Arcilla, CEO of HSI.“HSI's platform is built with a user-first mentality, combining multiple solutions for mitigating risk in the workplace, and the enhanced mobile app is an extension of that design.”The new mobile experience enables users to collect and access data closer to the point of action, whether in the field, on the production line, or between work sites. Designed specifically for mobile devices, the app includes intuitive navigation, responsive visualizations for both phones and tablets, and optimized search functions. Users can generate real-time reports and dashboards, and log incidents on the spot to ensure accurate, timely documentation.The new mobile experience is the latest in a string of releases for the HSI software platform, which include multiple AI capabilities built to streamline workplace processes.Customers can access the mobile app by downloading it today via the Apple App Store or on Android via Google Play Store . Learn more about HSI's new mobile app.About HSIHSI is a leading partner that offers a suite of cloud-based EHSQ and ESG software solutions including learning management, chemical/SDS management, and more, integrated with content and training so businesses can not only monitor and manage multiple workflows in one system, but train employees via one partner. Across all industries, HSI helps safety and technical managers, human resources, first responders, and operational leaders train and develop their workforce, keep workers safe, and meet regulatory and operational compliance requirements. HSI is majority-owned by Waud Capital Partners, a leading growth-oriented private equity firm with total capital commitments of more than $4.0 billion. For more information, visit .

