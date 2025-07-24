Holafly Surpasses 10 Million Esims Sold, And Expands Into Global Enterprise Solutions

MENAFN - PR Newswire) DUBLIN, July 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- By tackling one of the biggest pain points for international travelers-access to affordable and reliable mobile data-Holafly has become one of the fastest-growing companies in the travel-tech sector. The company has just reached a major milestone: over 10 million eSIMs sold globally.

The travel tech company is now present in over 200 destinations and has prevented more than 1,100 tons of CO2 emissions since adopting digital eSIMs. (PRNewsfoto/Holafly)

Continue Reading

Founded in 2018 by Pedro Maiquez and YingYan Hu, Holafly emerged from a personal frustration while traveling abroad: the hassle and high cost of staying online. Today, it's a global reference in digital travel solutions, offering instant eSIM activation and unlimited data plans in more than 200 destinations worldwide.

"Our mission is simple: to provide travelers peace of mind with a fast, reliable, and seamless internet experience," says Pablo Gómez, Holafly CEO. "This 10-million milestone is a sign that we're solving a real problem on a global scale."

The environmental impact of this shift has been significant. Since adopting eSIM-only technology in 2022, Holafly has helped prevent over 1,100 tons of CO2 emissions by eliminating plastic SIM cards and unnecessary logistics.

Now, the company is expanding its business beyond leisure travelers. With the recent launch of Holafly for Business, it aims to become a key ally for global companies looking to streamline mobile data management for international teams.

"Organizations today need instant and reliable access to data for their teams across borders," explains Alex Bryszkowski, VP of B2B & Partnerships at Holafly. "Our platform eliminates the need for physical SIM cards and empowers companies to manage and deploy data plans at scale, instantly and securely."

Already trusted by organizations like Loewe, Volvo, Deloitte or TUI, Holafly's B2B solution is proving essential in corporate environments. The business case is clear: According to Deloitte's 2024 Corporate Travel Outlook, 80% of companies globally have maintained or increased their business travel in 2024. With teams constantly on the move, companies are now turning to Holafly to reduce roaming costs and manage data usage through a centralized, real-time platform.

Holafly for Business offers live dashboards, QR-based instant activation, global coverage in over 200 countries, flexible plans, and 24/7 enterprise-grade support-bringing new levels of efficiency and visibility to corporate mobility.

About Holafly

Holafly is the global leader in eSIMs for travelers , offering coverage in over 200 destinations. With an outstanding 4.5/5 rating on Trustpilot and more than 10 million satisfied users, it has become the preferred eSIM choice for international travelers. Its unlimited data offering ensures peace of mind anywhere in the world.

Photo -

Logo -

SOURCE Holafly

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED