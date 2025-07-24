Squarex Appoints Enterprise Sales Leader Steve Mullett As Vice President Of Sales & GTM To Accelerate Market Growth And Expansion
In his newly appointed role as VP of Sales, Steve will lead SquareX's enterprise sales strategy & GTM operations, focusing on accelerating customer acquisition and market expansion. His expertise in the cybersecurity domain, plus his experience working in high growth sales organizations, positions him perfectly to drive SquareX's continued growth in the rapidly expanding and ever changing browser security landscape.
"I am excited to join SquareX at such an exciting time in the company's growth journey," said Steve Mullett. "The browser has become the new attack surface for enterprises, and SquareX's innovative approach to browser security with the ability to secure any browser on any device along with providing holistic browser DLP and a next generation approach to secure access addresses a critical gap in the market that every security leader is struggling with. Having worked with enterprise security teams throughout my career, it is the perfect time for me to apply my experience at SquareX and help companies of all sizes navigate the challenges they face with evolving browser-native threats to transform their security posture."
"Steve's outstanding track record of exceeding targets and building strategic relationships with enterprise clients makes him an ideal leader to accelerate SquareX's enterprise growth. His experience at high-growth companies, combined with his deep understanding of enterprise security challenges will be invaluable as we continue our expansion plans and help organizations secure their browser environments against bad actors," said Vivek Ramachandran , Founder and CEO of SquareX.
About SquareX
SquareX 's browser extension transforms any browser on any device into an enterprise-grade secure browser. SquareX's industry-first Browser Detection and Response (BDR) solution empowers organizations to proactively detect, mitigate, and threat-hunt client-side web attacks including malicious browser extensions, advanced spearphishing, browser-native ransomware, GenAI data loss prevention, and more.
Unlike legacy security approaches and cumbersome enterprise browsers, SquareX seamlessly integrates with users' existing consumer browsers, ensuring enhanced security without compromising user experience or productivity. By delivering unparalleled visibility and control directly within the browser, SquareX enables security leaders to reduce their attack surface, gain actionable intelligence, and strengthen their enterprise cybersecurity posture against the newest threat vector – the browser.
