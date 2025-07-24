Former U.S. National Security Advisor Robert C. O'brien Joins Strider's Strategic Advisory Board

O'Brien will support Strider's AI strategy and expansion of strategic intelligence capabilities

SALT LAKE CITY, July 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Strider Technologies, Inc. the leading provider of strategic intelligence, today announced that Robert C. O'Brien, former U.S. National Security Advisor, is joining the company's Advisory Board. In this role, O'Brien will support Strider's artificial intelligence strategy, including the expansion of capabilities that put real-time strategic intelligence in the hands of organizational leaders confronting this new era of geopolitical risk.

The Strider Advisory Board draws on the experience of leaders in business, technology, national security, and intelligence communities to provide the Strider Executive Team with perspectives and insights on strategic planning, business development, key hires, and other initiatives as Strider continues to scale its operations and leverage cutting-edge AI to deliver the most advanced strategic intelligence platform for industry, government, and academia-offering actionable insights that secure innovation and critical assets from nation-state risks. O'Brien joins Lieutenant General H.R. McMaster , former U.S. National Security Advisor; Charles Carmakal , Mandiant Chief Technology Officer; and the Honorable Susan M. Gordon , former Principal Deputy Director of National Intelligence, on the Advisory Board.

"Robert is an experienced and well-respected leader within the national security and business communities, and we are honored to have him join the Strider team," said Greg Levesque, CEO and Co-Founder of Strider Technologies. "He understands that we are in a paradigm shift moment and need to develop new concepts and models for tackling our most pressing security challenges. We look forward to collaborating with Robert as we push the boundaries of what is possible in intelligence and harness the power of AI to enable organizations to stay ahead of evolving nation-state threats."

"Strider is leading the effort to equip organizations with the intelligence capabilities needed to protect their innovation and stay ahead of emerging geopolitical threats," said O'Brien. "Adversarial nations like China are threatening private sector organizations at an unprecedented scale-pulling out all the stops to steal Western technology, talent, and intellectual property to advance national objectives. I'm excited to join Strider at this pivotal time and look forward to supporting its critical mission to empower leaders with the strategic intelligence they need in today's increasingly complex global environment."

Robert C. O'Brien currently serves on the President's Intelligence Advisory Board and is the cofounder and chairman of American Global Strategies LLC. As the 27th U.S. National Security Advisor from 2019 to 2021, O'Brien served as former President Trump's principal advisor on all aspects of American foreign policy and national security affairs.

Before serving as NSA, he was the Special Presidential Envoy for Hostage Affairs with the personal rank of Ambassador. In that capacity, O'Brien was directly involved in the return of over 25 detainees and hostages to the United States. He also previously served as Co-Chairman of the U.S. Department of State's Public-Private Partnership for Justice Reform in Afghanistan under both Secretaries of State Condoleezza Rice and Hillary Rodham Clinton.

In 2005, O'Brien was nominated by President George W. Bush and unanimously confirmed by the U.S. Senate to serve as a U.S. representative to the 60th session of the UN General Assembly. Earlier in his career, O'Brien served as a senior legal officer for the UN Security Council commission that decided claims against Iraq arising out of the first Gulf War. He was a major in the Judge Advocate General's Corps of the U.S. Army Reserve.

In July 2022, O'Brien was elected as the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Richard Nixon Foundation. He serves as co-chair of the Nixon Seminar on Conservative Realism and National Security and is also Co-Founder and Partner Emeritus at Larson LLP in Los Angeles, a nationally recognized litigation boutique.

O'Brien holds a JD from the UC Berkeley School of Law. He received his BA in political science, cum laude, from UCLA.

About Strider

Strider is the leading strategic intelligence company empowering organizations to secure and advance their technology and innovation. Leveraging cutting-edge AI technology alongside proprietary methodologies, Strider transforms publicly available data into critical insights. This increased intelligence enables organizations to proactively address and respond to risks associated with state-sponsored intellectual property theft, targeted talent acquisition, and third-party partners. Strider has operations in 15 countries around the globe with offices in Salt Lake City, Washington, DC, London, and Tokyo.

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Strider Technologies, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED