Edera Declares End To 'Move Fast And Break Things' With Hardened Runtime Standard For AI And Application Security

SEATTLE, July 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Edera today announced it is claiming the new "Hardened Runtime" category for AI and application security, declaring an end to the traditional "move fast and break things" approach that leaves enterprises vulnerable to data breaches and drowning in alert fatigue. The company also unveiled its acceptance into the NVIDIA Inception Program and availability on AWS Marketplace as part of its mission to help enterprises move fast without breaking things.

Unlike traditional runtime security solutions that focus on detection and generate thousands of low-fidelity alerts, Edera's hardened runtime provides production-grade sandboxing that assumes breach before it occurs. This architectural approach eliminates the root causes of privilege escalation, lateral movement, and data exfiltration while dramatically reducing operational overhead for security teams.

"Current runtime security is fundamentally broken," said Emily Long, CEO and co-founder of Edera. "CISOs are trapped in a 1990s security mindset of network firewalls while drowning in alert fatigue from detection-heavy tools. With the rise of AI agents and modern applications, enterprises need a prevention-first approach that actually stops breaches at the architectural level. Edera's hardened runtime makes it possible to move fast without breaking things."

"If security slows or challenges innovation, that's a sign the system isn't working. No business should have to pick one over the other," said Ari Weil, VP of Product Marketing, Akamai. "Edera's hardened runtime enables teams to move fast while minimizing exposure risks or eroding customer trust. When you can prevent attacks at the architectural level and make your application secure by design, you transform both security posture and operational efficiency."

Defining the Hardened Runtime Category

Edera is driving "Hardened Runtime" as the new standard for securing executing applications, addressing widespread dissatisfaction with incumbent solutions. Traditional container security tools like Kata Containers and gVisor are seen as poorly maintained and unreliable, while detection-focused approaches generate unmanageable volumes of alerts without preventing actual breaches.

The hardened runtime approach delivers three core capabilities that distinguish it from legacy security:



Production Grade Sandboxing : Workloads run in fully isolated zones, eliminating entire classes of attacks such as lateral movement and data exfiltration while reducing false positives

Attack Surface Elimination : Provides a minimal, hardened environment that shelters the host from vulnerable system calls and kernel-level attack paths, neutralizing privilege escalation attempts before they can be executed Instant Breach Containment : Given where Edera resides in the technology stack, it is building an API-driven quarantine functionality that acts as an instant "kill switch" that severs all network connections when triggered, stopping data breaches and preserving environments for forensic analysis

"The enterprise security market is experiencing a shift as detection-based approaches continue to generate high alert volumes without necessarily delivering a corresponding reduction in breach risk," said Katie Norton, Research Manager, DevSecOps and Software Supply Chain Security at IDC. "Edera's focus on hardened runtime protections reflects a broader industry move toward prevention-oriented architectures aimed at mitigating the root causes of attacks. This approach may become increasingly relevant as AI agents and modern applications introduce new types of attack surfaces that traditional tools were not built to defend."

Meeting the AI-Powered Enterprise Challenge

As enterprises increasingly deploy AI agents and leverage AI coding assistants, new security challenges have emerged around data privacy, preventing data exfiltration, and stopping privilege escalation. Edera's hardened runtime addresses these challenges by providing VM grade boundaries between workloads that serves as the last line of defense before hardware.

The company is targeting two high-impact segments: modern enterprises overwhelmed by alert fatigue from detection-heavy tools, and the emerging AI-powered enterprise that needs to secure agentic applications and trust AI-generated code without sacrificing development velocity.

Edera's approach delivers measurable value by transforming security from a reactive to a proactive discipline. Instead of generating thousands of alerts that require manual investigation, the hardened runtime prevents the underlying attacks that cause those alerts in the first place. This reduces operational costs, eliminates alert fatigue, and provides security teams with actionable intelligence rather than noise.

"The team behind much of Chainguard's engineering has done it again, disrupting every existing product in the category by cutting to the heart of the issue - proper container isolation," said James Berthoty, CEO and Principal Analyst at Latio. "In a world full of security startups, Edera is one of the few that's offering something that's both genuinely innovative, and of immense security value."

Accelerating Innovation Through Strategic Partnerships

NVIDIA Inception Program Acceptance

Edera's acceptance into the NVIDIA Inception Program will accelerate the adoption of AI applications across enterprises by providing enhanced sandboxing capabilities for GPU workloads. AI agents and coding assistants will be able to run code at scale and with confidence across all NVIDIA hardware. The program provides access to NVIDIA's cutting-edge AI infrastructure and global network of experts to enhance Edera's ability to prevent data exfiltration and stop rogue agents from escalating privileges or moving laterally within systems.

AWS Marketplace Availability

Edera is now available on AWS Marketplace, enabling enterprises to deploy hardened runtime security through their existing AWS EKS infrastructure with 1-click procurement and streamlined billing that eliminates complex integration overhead. This availability allows AWS customers to access production-grade sandboxing directly through the marketplace, integrating seamlessly into existing cloud-native workflows to prevent data breaches and eliminate alert fatigue.

Join Edera's inaugural webinar on August 26 to see hardened runtime technology in action and learn how to move fast without breaking things. Register here .

About Edera

Edera is defining the hardened runtime category to help enterprises move fast without breaking things. The company's production-grade sandboxing technology provides true architectural isolation that prevents data breaches at the last line of defense before hardware. By eliminating attack surfaces and stopping threats before they can be attempted, Edera transforms security from a detection-heavy discipline that generates alert fatigue into a prevention-first approach that enables innovation. Learn more at .

