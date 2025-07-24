Fetch Partners With SATELLAI To Introduce AI-Powered Collar For Dogs

NEW YORK, July 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fetch Pet Insurance , the most complete pet insurance in North America, today announced a strategic partnership with pet-tech pioneer SATELLAI to deliver cutting-edge smart collars for dogs -a major leap toward the future of proactive, personalized pet health.

SATELLAI's state-of-the-art collar offers unparalleled insights into a pet's behaviour, energy levels, and rest patterns through real-time GPS tracking and activity monitoring. Just as important, the collar's AI-driven coaching turns those insights into action, offering personalized guidance on training, nutrition, and health. Pet parents can also set up customized virtual fences to define safety zones-no wires, no digging, and uses a non-invasive, positive reinforcement training approach-giving pets more freedom while keeping them protected.

In an effort to bring next-generation pet health tools to as many families as possible, Fetch's 500,000 pet parents will have access to an exclusive, members-only discount on the SATELLAI Collar.

"At SATELLAI, we believe technology has the power to enhance the lives of pets and their owners," said Mark Mao, CEO of SATELLAI. "Partnering with Fetch Pet Insurance enables us to reach more pet parents and provide them with advanced tools to monitor and support their pets' well-being. This partnership exemplifies our commitment to innovation and the future of holistic pet care."

"Our partnership with SATELLAI is a Moonshot moment for pet health," said Fetch CEO Paul Guyardo. "AI has long been hailed as the future of pet care, but real-world solutions have been slow to arrive. That changes today. The technology is real, it's here, and we can't wait for our community to experience what it can do."

The partnership marks another key milestone in Fetch's years-long research and development initiative focused on how science and technology can improve pet wellness. Spearheaded by Fetch's Veterinary Advisory Board, the program has helped produce groundbreaking, peer-reviewed studies on a range of critical topics affecting pets and pet parents, particularly the role of data in advancing preventive care and lowering health costs.

About Fetch Pet Insurance

Fetch is a leading pet insurance provider dedicated to helping pet parents give their cats and dogs a longer, healthier life by offering the most comprehensive pet insurance coverage in the U.S. and Canada. That's why we support life-saving animal adoption shelters and programs such as Project Street Vet ,a nonprofit that provides free veterinary care to the pets of people experiencing homelessness. Find Fetch on Facebook , Instagram , Pinterest , and YouTube . For more information about Fetch, visit or call (866) 509-0163.

Fetch insurance policies are administered by Fetch Insurance Services, LLC (d/b/a Fetch Pet Insurance, Fetch Pet Insurance Services in New York and British Columbia, Fetch Insurance in Nebraska, Fetch Pet Insurance Services, LLC in Michigan, North Dakota, New Mexico and California) CA license # 0F60627 and underwritten by AXIS Insurance Company, an Illinois Corporation, in the U.S. and AXIS Reinsurance Company (Canadian Branch) in Canada. For more information, visit fetchpet . ©2025 Fetch, Inc.

About SATELLAI

SATELLAI is committed to improving pet safety, health, and happiness through technology. Created by a passionate team of pet lovers who have felt the heartbreak of furry family members running away, getting injured, or suddenly developing health problems, SATELLAI endeavors to bridge the gap between pets and people through satellite tracking and AI technology that provides detailed insights - specific to each pet - into location, activity, health, and more.

As a proud member of the American Pet Products Association and recipient of the LUXlife Pet Products and Services Award, SATELLAI collaborates with leading brands and services, such as Qualcomm and AWS, to help pet parents connect with and understand their pets better than ever. With the development of innovative smart collars and trackers - including the SATELLAI Tracker, winner of Best of Mobile World Congress awards from Newsweek, SlashGear, Techlicious, FoneArena, Gadgety, and other well-known outlets - and with even more connected product lines on the horizon, SATELLAI provides solutions that bring peace of mind to pet owners around the world.

With a mission to bring peace of mind to pet owners and enhance the lives of pets everywhere, SATELLAI continues to innovate, driven by a deep commitment to animal welfare and the human-animal bond. For more information, visit .

Media Contact

Joshua Rosen

Prosek on behalf of Fetch

[email protected]

SOURCE Fetch Pet Insurance

