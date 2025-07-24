Auntie Anne's Celebrates National Auntie Day With The Launch Of Exclusive Golden Brown Card

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Details of the exclusive giveaway will be shared on the Auntie Anne's Instagram (@auntieannespretzels ) starting July 26. Fans are encouraged to follow along and enter for a chance to win, with only three lucky pretzel lovers scoring Auntie Anne's Golden Brown Card.

Named for the distinctly golden-brown color of Auntie Anne's signature pretzels, The Golden Brown Card marks the brand's debut of its most exclusive offering yet. With only three cards available, it's truly a golden opportunity to give pretzel lovers a chance to win big.

"National Auntie Day is the perfect time to drop something that feels as iconic as our pretzels-and the exclusive release of the Golden Brown Card is it," said Megan Swader, Vice President of Marketing at Auntie Anne's. "The Golden Brown Card is our way of celebrating the fans who crave our pretzels the most, and we can't wait to see the excitement it sparks."

Auntie Anne's is also celebrating with an offer all fans can enjoy. On National Auntie Day guests can receive a Cinnamon Sugar or Original Pretzel on us with any pretzel item purchase**.

To learn more about the sweepstakes and enter, head to Instagram (@auntieannespretzels ) starting July 26. If the craving arises to snack on a freshly-baked pretzel, or for more information on Auntie Anne's, please visit AuntieAnnes and connect with Auntie Anne's on TikTok (@auntieannes ), and Facebook (@auntieannespretzels ).

* NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. A PURCHASE WILL NOT IMPROVE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. The Sweepstakes begins on or about 4/18/2025 at 12:00 a.m. ET and ends on 5/18/2025 at 11:59 p.m. ET. Open only to legal U.S. residents of the fifty (50) United States and D.C. (excluding New York and Florida) who are 18 years or older and members of the free Auntie Anne's Rewards Program. Prize includes Auntie Anne's Brown Card, which grants daily rewards of one (1) Original or Cinnamon Sugar Pretzel and one (1) Original Lemonade for 365 days via the Rewards Program. See Official Rules at auntieannes/offers for details, eligibility, and restrictions. Many will enter, only 3 will win. Sponsor: Auntie Anne's Franchisor SPV LLC

**On 7/26/25 Auntie Anne's Rewards Members receive One (1) Original or Cinnamon Sugar Pretzel on us with the purchase of any Pretzel Item at participating locations. Single Use. Excludes taxes & fees. Must redeem in the Auntie Anne's Rewards App. Not valid with any other offer or reward, or third-party delivery. Service fee applies to online and in app orders, other fees and taxes may apply for all orders; see check out for details. Void where prohibited.

About Auntie Anne's®

Auntie Anne's® was founded in 1988 and is known for mixing, twisting, and baking pretzels to golden brown perfection in full view of guests. The stores can be found in malls, outlet centers, universities, airports, Walmarts, travel plazas, military bases and food trucks. As of June 30, 2025, there are more than 2,000 locations in 49 states and 25 countries and territories. Fans can now order their favorite pretzel snacks for delivery, pickup and catering through the Pretzel Perks app. Join Auntie Anne's rewards for special offers. For more information, visit auntieannes , or follow us on Facebook , Instagram , TikTok and X .

Media Contact : [email protected]

SOURCE Auntie Anne's