Growthstalk Holdings Corp. (GSTK) Reports Major Milestones And Strategic Progress Ahead Of Q3 2025

GrowthStalk Holdings Corp. ("OTCID: GSTK" or the"Company"), a cannabis-focused holding company and portfolio brand house, today announced operational milestones and strategic developments positioning the Company for possible accelerated growth in Q3 2025 and beyond. With core investments in solventless extraction, premium product development, and proprietary software infrastructure, GrowthStalk is scaling operations across Oklahoma and laying groundwork for multi-state expansion.

Proven Execution: Operational Milestones That Validate the Model

GrowthStalk's track record of execution underscores the strength of its vertically integrated model and its ability to scale efficiently. Key milestones achieved since inception include:

December 2021 – Launched a 50/50 joint venture with Hash Rx to develop a dedicated solventless extraction operation utilizing fresh frozen cannabis.

January 2022 – Secured the Company's first biomass contract for 10,000 lbs. of fresh frozen cannabis for premium Live Hash Rosin.

December 2022 – Completed processing of initial biomass, validating SOPs and optimizing workflows.

March–May 2023 – Hash Rx relocated operations to Growth Stalk Headquarters for increased efficiency in purpose-built extraction facility.

November 2023 – Invested in Lab upgrades, including a fully optimized cold room to enhance product quality.

May 2024 – Signed the Company's largest solventless extraction contract to date: 40,000 lbs. of biomass valued at over $2M.

December 2024 – June 2025 – Successfully processed the full contract on time and on budget, confirming operational scalability.

February – March 2025 – Invested $150,000 into facility expansion and equipment upgrades, doubling throughput to over 400 lbs. daily.

Together, these milestones validate Growth Stalk's ability to scale with discipline and build a durable platform for long-term growth.

Strategic Initiatives

GrowthStalk is now executing a forward-focused roadmap designed to unlock market share and deepen vertical integration.



Scale production to meet growing demand and expand B2B processing services.



Launch in-house brands , including Hush & Co., to capture retail shelf space and build consumer loyalty.



Expand into hydrocarbon extraction (BHO) capabilities to complement its solventless portfolio and serve a broader market segment.



Develop proprietary lab and client software to streamline operations and drive transparency across the supply chain.

Expand into new markets through strategic partnerships and licensing agreements.



Each initiative is intended to strengthen operational margins and create long-term shareholder value.

About GrowthStalk Holdings Corp.

GrowthStalk Holdings Corp. is a cannabis-focused holding company and brand house dedicated to building, acquiring, and scaling vertically integrated operations. With a portfolio that includes extraction, brand development, and cannabis-focused infrastructure, GrowthStalk delivers value across the supply chain through operational excellence, strategic investment, and collaborative partnerships.

About Hash Rx

Hash Rx is the largest producer of live hash rosin in Oklahoma, specializing in solventless extraction, vape cartridges, and full-melt hash. The Company is known for its operational discipline, regulatory compliance, and commitment to consistent, high-quality product development.

Instagram: @h.a.s.h.r.x

