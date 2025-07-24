Geartrack By COX2M Acquired By Cognosos To Supercharge AI-Powered Asset Visibility

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) This strategic acquisition combines two powerhouses in IoT and AI, creating an unparalleled solution for real-time asset tracking and operational efficiency

ATLANTA, July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GearTrack by COX2M has been acquired by Cognosos, a leading provider of AI-powered real-time location solutions. This strategic acquisition is poised to accelerate innovation in location tracking and process visibility, ushering in a new era of smart, data-driven operations across industries.

The acquisition merges Cognosos' advanced real-time location systems with GearTrack's proven expertise in over-the-road and container asset tracking and operational analytics, particularly within the automotive, healthcare, consumer electronics and logistics sectors. Together, the companies will form a powerhouse of AI-driven intelligence, delivering unmatched visibility, control, and insight into complex physical operations.

“Joining Cognosos is a game-changer, bringing together how businesses track assets and optimize operations in real time,” says Ilan Gluck, general manager of GearTrack.“Combining our innovative technologies with Cognosos's expansive reach and IoT expertise allows us to offer unparalleled visibility and operational efficiency for complex asset management.”

Following the acquisition, GearTrack will deepen its footprint in automotive, logistics, and manufacturing, particularly Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), addressing the need for inter-factory component tracking. With enhanced data granularity, predictive intelligence, and workflow automation, the new GearTrack platform will empower customers to proactively manage assets, minimize waste, and streamline processes at scale.

“This deal is more than an acquisition, it's a transformation,” said Joe De Pinho, CEO of Cognosos.“By integrating GearTrack's robust tracking solutions and deep market experience with Cognosos' cutting-edge AI platform, we are creating a next-generation visibility and decisioning engine that will redefine how businesses monitor, manage, and optimize their assets and processes. The result will be faster decisions, more efficient operations, and customers more able to 'Know Every Move'.”

This acquisition comes amid a surge of M&A activity in the supply chain and logistics technology sector. The amount of deals in the second half of 2024 alone increased by 30% to 51.5 billion , according to The Tenney Group, highlighting the increasing demand of companies looking to integrate AI, automation, and real-time data capabilities into core operations. The global asset tracking market TAM is estimated to be $26BN in 2025 and growing to $60BN by 2032 .

United by a shared commitment to innovation and customer success, Cognosos and GearTrack are now uniquely positioned to lead the evolution of real-time asset visibility into a critical business intelligence function.

About GearTrack

GearTrack is an end-to-end IoT-powered supply chain solution designed to track, monitor, and protect high-value and condition-sensitive assets in real-time. Trusted by industries from construction to consumer electronics, our platform is designed to provide asset-level tracking over the road, alerting shippers to potential risks before they cause costly damage or delays. GearTrack helps companies stay ahead of problems, reduce downtime, and ensure on-time, in-full deliveries. To learn more, please visit GearTrack.io .

About Cognosos

Cognosos utilizes the power of AI/ML to transform tracking data into operational intelligence, redefining the value of location solutions. Cognosos is able to quickly deploy with an ultra-lightweight footprint that excels in complex environments, producing a hard-dollar ROI within months through a subscription based service model. We help customers hit their goals, whether that's reducing costs, increasing velocity, or improving staff safety. Join the leading brands in healthcare, automotive, logistics, and manufacturing that see results with Cognosos. For more information, visit our website or follow us on LinkedIn .

