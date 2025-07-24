Psychtests Release ORACIEN: A New Era Of Self-Assessment-Powered By AI, Built With Humanity

Oracien AI assessments - a tesing industry disruptor

PsychTests AIM Inc. Launches ORACIEN: An AI-Powered Self-Assessment Platform Built for Emotional Insight

MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, July 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- PsychTests AIM Inc., a pioneer in psychological testing and assessment development, announces the launch of ORACIEN , an artificial intelligence–powered self-assessment platform designed to deliver personalized psychological insight at scale.

Developed by the team behind PsychTests, ORACIEN merges natural language AI with validated psychometric frameworks, enabling individuals to explore mental health, behavioral patterns, and emotional functioning through adaptive, real-time assessments.

“ORACIEN was created to provide meaningful insight in an accessible format,” said Dr. Ilona Jerabek, Ph.D., President of PsychTests AIM Inc.“It's not a chatbot or a quiz-it's a structured, scientifically grounded tool that responds to users with depth and clarity.”

Key Features of ORACIEN Include:

.Multiple Assessment Formats: Users may select either a traditional multiple-choice format or an open-ended, AI-driven conversation that adapts based on responses.

.Broad Psychological Coverage: The platform includes assessments on burnout, emotional regulation, leadership style, anxiety, self-esteem, interpersonal dynamics, values, and more.

.Dynamic Report Generation: Upon completion, each session generates a personalized report with norm-based scores, key strengths, blind spots, and practical growth suggestions.

.Multilingual Access: Assessments are available in more than 30 languages.

.Crisis Response Protocols: The platform includes safety measures that detect signs of acute distress and trigger appropriate referral messages.

A Long-Term Vision Realized

The launch of ORACIEN builds on a the company's long-standing legacy of innovation in AI and psychometrics. As early as the mid-1990s, PsychTests AIM Inc. was incorporating AI-driven algorithmic logic and adaptive fuzzy-neural network scoring into its online assessments-well before artificial intelligence entered the mainstream.

In 2008, the company developed an early prototype of a natural language–based assessment system with support from Industry Canada's R&D funding. However, the limitations of language processing at the time made it necessary to include a fallback multiple-choice format to ensure consistent performance. That visionary project was placed on hold-until the rise of large language models made it possible to bring the concept fully to life.

“The vision hasn't changed,” said Dr. Jerabek .“Only the technology finally caught up to it.”

Setting a New Standard for AI and Mental Health

“There's growing interest in applying AI to mental health,” said Dr. Jerabek.“But most tools on the market today are either surface-level wellness apps or general-purpose chatbots. ORACIEN is fundamentally different. It's built from the ground up on scientific rigor, interpretive intelligence, and emotional sensitivity-offering a kind of AI-powered insight that, to our knowledge, doesn't exist anywhere else.”

Assessments typically take under 20 minutes and are designed for both individual users and professionals. Upon completion, each session yields a personalized, data-informed report written in natural language.

Background on PsychTests AIM Inc.

PsychTests AIM Inc. has been developing psychological assessment tools since 1996. The company serves clients across organizational development, coaching, research, and education, offering online and custom-developed instruments for cognitive, emotional, and behavioral insight.

Over the past three decades, the team has authored more than 200 tests, including assessments for corporate talent screening, educational profiling, clinical diagnostics, and personal development.

Access and Media Evaluation

ORACIEN is now live and accessible through PsychTests. Evaluation credits are available to members of the media upon request. Interested parties may contact the PsychTests team with their name and media affiliation for access.

