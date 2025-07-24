Pop Culture Strategy Partners With Macau Platinum To Invest Heavily In Creating A New Benchmark For Global Distribution Of Chinese Short Dramas

XIAMEN, China, July 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading integrated entertainment group Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd ("CPOP" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: CPOP ) recently announced a deep strategic cooperation with Macau Platinum, a professional distributor of short dramas. The Company will invest core resources into its selected Chinese short drama projects, collaborating with Macau Platinum's strong distribution network and data capabilities to create high-quality Chinese short dramas for the global market and achieve efficient and precise international distribution. This move marks an important step in the Company's international expansion and its commitment to promoting Chinese culture on a global scale..

Foundation of Strategic Cooperation: Significant Investment by the Company to Drive Premium Production and Global Distribution

The collaboration between the Company and Macau Platinum is not just a simple business entrustment but is based on deep strategic alignment and joint investment in specific projects. The Company will provide core support for its favored short drama projects, including funding, top-level intellectual property (IP), creative talent, and the group's global promotion and distribution resources. Macau Platinum, with its expertise in the short drama field and focus on global distribution, will be responsible for developing and executing the global distribution strategy for the projects. The combination of their respective strengths aims to maximize both the commercial value and cultural impact of the projects in the global market.

Data-Driven, Precise Targeting: Macau Platinum's Expertise Enhanced by the Company's Resources

A core advantage of Macau Platinum lies in its proprietary "Five-Dimensional Real-Time Monitoring Compass" system-a cutting-edge analytics system that encompasses user profiling, emotional heat maps, completion curves, barrage keywords, and platform traffic pools. Through this cooperation, the Company will provide full-spectrum support to enhance this system, helping Macau Platinum scale its analytical capabilities to even greater heights. The integration of the Company's resources with Macau Platinum's technology will enable more precise content targeting, improved engagement, and optimized distribution outcomes across international platforms.

About CPOP (Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd):

Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd is a cultural industry operation enterprise focused on the industrialization of Chinese Pop Culture, incorporated in the Cayman Islands with its main operations located in China. The company offers a range of services including live performances, artist management, intellectual property rights, film and television production, MCN (Multi-Channel Network), and entertainment marketing. Originally focused on hip-hop culture, Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd has evolved into a diversified group specializing in Chinese Pop Culture. Its comprehensive business ecosystem spans both online and offline platforms, including: (1) live entertainment events (such as concerts, music festivals, street dance competitions, and other performances); (2) digital entertainment services; (3) artist management and agency services; and (4) investment in and production of film and television content featuring elements of Chinese Pop Culture.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains, "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. CPOP's actual results may differ from their expectations, estimates and projections and consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "might" and "continues," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about: CPOP's goals and strategies; our ability to retain and increase the number of users, members, and expand its service offerings; CPOP's future business development, financial condition and results of operations; expected changes in CPOP's revenues, costs or expenditures; competition in the industry; relevant government policies and regulations relating to our industry; general economic and business conditions globally and in China; and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. CPOP cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. CPOP cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. CPOP does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, subject to applicable law. Additional information concerning these and other factors that may impact our expectations and projections can be found in CPOP's periodic filings with the SEC, including CPOP's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2024. CPOP's SEC filings are available publicly on the SEC's website at .

