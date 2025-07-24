The Gross Law Firm Notifies Reddit, Inc. Investors Of A Class Action Lawsuit And Upcoming Deadline - RDDT

NEW YORK, July 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice to shareholders of Reddit, Inc. (NYSE: RDDT ).

Shareholders who purchased shares of RDDT during the class period listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible lead plaintiff appointment. Appointment as lead plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.

CLASS PERIOD: October 29, 2024 to May 20, 2025

ALLEGATIONS: The complaint alleges that during the class period, Defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) changes in Google Search's algorithm and features like AI Overview were causing users to stop their query on Google Search; (ii) these algorithm changes were materially different than prior instances of reduced traffic to the Reddit website; (iii) defendants were aware that the increase in the query term "Reddit" on search engines was because users were getting the sought after answer from Google Search without having to go to Reddit, and not because they intended to visit Reddit; (iv) this zero-click search reality was dramatically reducing traffic to Reddit in a manner the Company was unable to overcome in the short term; (v) defendants, therefore, lacked a reasonable basis for their outlook on user rates and advertising revenues; and (vi) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

DEADLINE: August 18, 2025 Shareholders should not delay in registering for this class action. Register your information here:

NEXT STEPS FOR SHAREHOLDERS: Once you register as a shareholder who purchased shares of RDDT during the timeframe listed above, you will be enrolled in a portfolio monitoring software to provide you with status updates throughout the lifecycle of the case. The deadline to seek to be a lead plaintiff is August 18, 2025. There is no cost or obligation to you to participate in this case.

The Gross Law Firm

15 West 38th Street, 12th floor

New York, NY, 10018

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (646) 453-8903

