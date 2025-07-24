Kraneshares Launches Global Private Company Fund Tracking A New MSCI Index Of Venture-Backed Firms

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Krane Capital Management, LLC (“KraneShares”), a global asset management firm recognized for its innovative investment solutions, today announced the launch of the Krane MSCI All Country Private Company Top 10 Series. This new offering provides accredited investors with access to a diversified portfolio of large and dynamic venture-backed global private companies, as tracked by the MSCI All Country Venture-Backed Private Company Top 10 Equal Weighted Index. The Index is a research-driven benchmark identifying some of the most valuable and influential global private companies with secondary market trading activity. As of June 2, 2025, the Index's constituents collectively represent over $1.5 trillion in market capitalization1, spanning industries such as artificial intelligence, fintech, aerospace, and digital media. The fund seeks to acquire shares in leading private companies through direct purchases, secondary transactions, or derivative contracts. The portfolio will consist of the ten private companies tracked by the index, which currently are SpaceX, ByteDance, OpenAI, Stripe, xAI, Databricks, Anthropic, Revolut, Anduril, and Canva. “Our mission at KraneShares is focused on delivering first-to-market, high-conviction strategies that provide investors with transparent and cost-effective access to groundbreaking capital market opportunities like the private markets,” said Jonathan Krane, CEO of KraneShares.“Through their newly launched index, MSCI is applying institutional-class indexing capabilities to identify some of the largest global venture-backed companies with secondary market activity, which we aim to deliver to investors through our fund. “The MSCI All Country Venture-Backed Private Company Indexes represent a significant step forward for investors seeking transparency and actionable insights in private markets. By leveraging robust secondary market data and our decades of index construction expertise, we are enabling investors to benchmark and analyze this dynamic asset class with greater clarity and confidence,” said Christine Berg, Head of Americas Index at MSCI.“We are thrilled that KraneShares is utilizing our index to provide access to this asset class to investors.” For more information on the Krane MSCI All Country Private Company Top 10 Vintage 2025 Series 1 Fund, please visit . Fund Structure and Terms

Fund Legal Name Krane MSCI All Country Private Company Top 10 Vintage 2025 Series 1 Fund (KC VC 1, LP) Index Provider MSCI Index MSCI All Country Venture-Backed Private Company Top 10 Equal Weighted Index Minimum Capital Commitment $2,500 General Partner KCM GP, LLC Management Company Krane Capital Management, LLC

About KraneShares

Krane Capital Management, LLC is a subsidiary of Krane Funds Advisors, LLC (KraneShares), a specialist investment manager focused on China, Climate, and Alternative Assets. KraneShares seeks to provide innovative, high-conviction, and first-to-market strategies based on the firm and its partners' deep investing knowledge. KraneShares identifies and delivers groundbreaking capital market opportunities and believes investors should have cost-effective and transparent tools for attaining exposure to various asset classes. KraneShares was founded in 2013 and serves institutions and financial professionals globally. The firm is a signatory of the United Nations-supported Principles for Responsible Investment (UN PRI).

About MSCI

MSCI is a leading provider of critical decision support tools and services for the global investment community. With over 50 years of expertise in research, data and technology, MSCI powers better investment decisions by enabling clients to understand and analyze key drivers of risk and return and confidently build more effective portfolios. MSCI creates industry-leading research-enhanced solutions that clients use to gain insight into and improve transparency across the investment process. To learn more, please visit

Data from MSCI as of 6/02/2025.

Risk Disclosures:

The Fund has not yet received any investments or started its operations, and it lacks any historical record or performance. This information is only a brief summary and is not exhaustive. The terms mentioned here may undergo significant changes without prior notice. It's essential to note that certain crucial details about the stated terms are omitted, and other key Fund terms are not addressed in this summary. To gain a comprehensive understanding, potential investors should refer to the Fund's private placement memorandum, limited partnership agreement and subscription agreement (collectively,“the Fund Documents”), which will take precedence in case of any conflicts with the general terms provided here.

An investor should base any investment decisions solely on the information contained in the Fund Documents. Furthermore, there is no assurance that the Fund will achieve its fundraising goals, which could impact its ability to carry out its objectives.

An investment in the Fund is speculative, involves a high degree of risk, and is suitable only for persons who are willing and able to assume the risk of losing their entire investment.

The Fund's portfolio intends to invest in ten private companies tracked by the Index. The Target List does not represent all private technology companies, rather, only private technology companies listed on the MSCI All Country Venture-Backed Private Company Top 10 Equal Weighted (June 2025 Vintage) Index. The Target List may include certain companies that perform poorly or omit other companies that perform well. The Partnership may not invest in all the companies comprising the Target List and may need to expand the pool of investments to fully invest its capital. For the avoidance of doubt, the Partnership's performance will not track the Target List, in part because the Partnership may not be able to participate in the desired amount or may be weighted differently and therefore the Fund's performance may deviate from that of the Target List. There is no assurance that the Partnership will achieve its investment or risk management objectives or be profitable.

The Partnership may invest in portfolio companies which are significantly debt-financed by third parties. While investments in leveraged companies offer the opportunity for capital appreciation, such investments also involve a higher degree of risk.

The Partnership generally seeks to invest and may be concentrated in private, high-growth technology companies which often include the risks of, rapidly changing science and technologies; obsolescence, fierce competition and rapidly changing investor sentiments and preferences with regard to technology sector investments. Information technology companies may be smaller and less experienced companies, with limited operating history.

The Interests are being offered without registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the“Securities Act”), in reliance upon an exemption contained in Section 4(a)(2) of the Securities Act. Investors will generally not have the right to withdraw from the Partnership (unless permitted by the General Partner in its discretion or as otherwise set forth in the Partnership Agreement) and should be viewed as illiquid. Investors may not be able to redeem their interests in the amount or at the time desired and should only be considered by investors who can bear such risk for an indefinite period of time.

This communication is not intended by Krane or any of its affiliated funds as an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to purchase, any Security. The information set forth in the communication is provided for informational and discussion purposes only and is not intended to be, and shall not be regarded or construed as, a recommendation for a transaction or investment, financial or other advice of any kind. It does not constitute or imply any commitment whatsoever, including without limitation an offer to purchase, sell or hold any Security or to enter into or arrange any type of transaction. Any offering will be made only where permitted by law and by means of the Fund Documents that will contain detailed information about any investment to be offered; no sales will be made, and no commitments to enter into investments will be accepted, and no money is being solicited or will be accepted, until the Fund Documents are made available to prospective investors. Any indication of interest from prospective investors in response to the information provided in the communication involves no obligation or commitment of any kind. Any investment decisions should be based solely on the data in the Fund Documents and after consultation with an investor's independent advisors.

The funds or securities referred to herein are not sponsored, endorsed, or promoted by MSCI, and MSCI bears no liability with respect to any such funds or securities or any index on which such funds or securities are based. The Private Placement Memorandum contains a more detailed description of the limited relationship MSCI has with Krane Capital Management, LLC and any related funds.

The target list of companies herein was compiled based on an MSCI index of private technology companies named“MSCI All Country Venture-Backed Private Company Top 10 Equal Weighted (June 2025 Vintage) Index”. KraneShares licenses this list from MSCI.

An investment in the Fund would not be appropriate for all investors and involves important legal, operational and tax consequences and investment risks (including, in some cases, volatility, currency and credit risk, illiquidity, and/or loss of principal), each of which should be independently assessed by investors with their professional advisors prior to transacting. This communication does not take into account individual investor circumstances, objectives, or needs. No determination has been made regarding the suitability of any securities, financial instruments, or strategies for particular investors or prospects.

The interests in the Fund have not been approved or recommended by any United States federal or state securities commission or regulatory authority. The foregoing authorities have not confirmed the accuracy or determined the adequacy of the communication. Any representation to the contrary is a criminal offense.

THIS COMMUNICATION DOES NOT DISCLOSE ALL THE RISKS AND OTHER SIGNIFICANT ISSUES RELATED TO AN INVESTMENT IN THE FUND. BEFORE INVESTING IN THE FUND, POTENTIAL INVESTORS SHOULD FULLY UNDERSTAND THE FUND'S TERMS AND ANY APPLICABLE RISKS, SOME, BUT NOT ALL, OF WHICH ARE DESCRIBED IN MORE DETAIL IN THE FUND DOCUMENTS.

Foreside Fund Services, LLC provides marketing review services. Foreside Fund Services, LLC is not affiliated with Krane Capital Management, LLC.

