Reborn Coffee Signs $1.3 Million Exclusive China Licensing Agreement With Reborn Health Goods (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd.

BREA, Calif., July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reborn Coffee Inc. (Nasdaq: REBN), a leader in the specialty coffee market, today announced the signing of a $1.3 million exclusive master licensing agreement with Reborn Health Goods (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd. , a China-based corporation, granting it full rights to develop and sublicense Reborn Coffee locations throughout mainland China.

Under this agreement, Reborn Health Goods (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd. will serve as the exclusive master licensee for the Chinese market. As part of its role, the company will oversee national operations and expansion efforts, including executing direct store developments and coordinating regional sublicensing partnerships aligned with Reborn Coffee's brand standards and growth objectives.

“This master agreement sets the foundation for unified growth and brand consistency across one of the most dynamic consumer markets in the world,” said Jay Kim, CEO of Reborn Coffee Inc.“Our partner brings the scale, strategy, and operational excellence to lead Reborn's multi-format rollout across key provinces and cities in China.”

The agreement also ensures that Reborn Health Goods (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd. will coordinate with existing and future regional licensees, including Guangdong and Liaoning provinces, to unify brand execution across the territory. Expansion plans are already in progress in Sichuan and other metropolitan hubs, aligning with the company's roadmap to establish over 300 global locations within the next two years.

This strategic move supports Reborn Coffee's broader international vision and strengthens its presence in the Asia-Pacific region, where the demand for premium specialty coffee continues to rise.

About Reborn Coffee

Reborn Coffee, Inc. (NASDAQ: REBN) is a California-based specialty coffee retailer focused on delivering high-quality, handcrafted coffee experiences. With a growing global footprint and a dedication to innovation, Reborn is redefining the coffeehouse model through its premium products and technology-forward initiatives.

