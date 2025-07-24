Vertesia Platform Now Available In The New AWS Marketplace AI Agents And Tools Storefront

BROOKLYN, N.Y., July 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Vertesia , a leading provider of enterprise generative AI solutions, today announced the availability of its unified, low-code GenAI platform in the new AI Agents and Tools storefront in AWS Marketplace. This enables AWS customers to easily discover, buy, and deploy Vertesia's platform using their AWS accounts, accelerating AI agent and agentic workflow development.

The AI Agents and Tools storefront in AWS Marketplace serves as a centralized catalog for hundreds of AI solutions from trusted AWS Partners. Vertesia helps organizations rapidly build, deploy, and operate generative AI apps and agents at enterprise scale, enabling customers to move beyond AI pilots and quickly create trusted, production-ready AI solutions with full visibility, flexibility, and control.

"We're excited to offer the Vertesia Platform in the new AWS Marketplace AI Agents and Tools storefront," said Grant Spradlin, Vice President of Product at Vertesia. "AWS Marketplace allows us to provide customers with a streamlined way to access our advanced generative AI platform, helping them drive process transformation by infusing AI into the core of their business with agility, precision, and the fastest time to value."

Vertesia delivers essential capabilities, including intelligent content preparation to prevent LLM hallucinations and a robust set of tools to build truly autonomous AI agents. These features enable customers to realize enterprise-wide efficiencies by deploying specialized agents that use tools to accomplish complex tasks, including multi-step workflows, such as M&A due diligence, insurance claims processing, and customer support automation.

Through the AWS Marketplace AI Agents and Tools storefront, customers can significantly accelerate their procurement process to drive AI innovation, reducing the time needed for vendor evaluations and complex negotiations. With centralized purchasing using AWS accounts, customers maintain visibility and control over licensing, payments, and access through AWS.

To learn more about the new AI Agents and Tools storefront in AWS Marketplace, visit .

About Vertesia

Vertesia is a SaaS platform purpose-built to accelerate the development and deployment of custom generative AI (GenAI) applications, agents, and services. Combining enterprise-grade infrastructure with a low-code environment, Vertesia helps organizations overcome the complexity and cost typically associated with deploying GenAI at scale – reducing time to value while enhancing output accuracy and enabling comprehensive governance. Featuring an API-first architecture, the platform provides flexible system integration, intelligent content preparation, and powerful tooling for autonomous agents. Vertesia transforms GenAI initiatives from one-off experiments into strategic competencies.

Media Contact

Andrea LePain

[email protected]

617-894-1153

SOURCE Vertesia

