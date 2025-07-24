Coral Vita Raises $8+ Million In Series A Funding To Scale Global Coral Reef Restoration

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Builders Vision Leads Historic First Series A Round for Coral Restoration Company, Marking Major Milestone for Ecological Regeneration Industry

Freeport, Bahamas, July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coral Vita, the world's leading commercial land-based coral reef restoration company, today announced it has raised over $8 million in Series A funding, a global milestone for the ecological regeneration industry. The round was led by Builders Vision, with participation from Katapult Ocean, iAlumbra, BDT & MSD, 2050, Rypples, Colorado Coral, Rising Tide, Aureolis Ventures, Wilson Sonsini, Kate James, Mariano Battan, Olavo Mutarelli, Jim Salem, Christian Nielsen, and others.

Industry-Leading Technology and Proven Excellence

Coral Vita stands as the premier coral reef farming and restoration company, distinguished by its transformative approach and award-winning track record:



Method: Commercial land-based coral farming using breakthrough microfragmentation and assisted evolution techniques that enhance coral survivability against warming ocean temperatures.



Innovation Highlight: Grows resilient coral in months instead of decades through a groundbreaking mission-based for-profit model that ensures long-term sustainability beyond traditional grant-dependent approaches.



Top-Tier Recognition: Inaugural winner of Prince William's prestigious Revive Our Oceans Earthshot Prize in 2021,“the most prestigious global environment prize in history, designed to incentivize change and help repair our planet... by helping to scale incredible cutting-edge solutions.”



Learn more about Coral Vita's industry-leading approach at coralvita.co .



This landmark investment represents the first Series A funding round for a coral restoration enterprise, demonstrating growing investor confidence in the commercial viability of ecological infrastructure, nature-based solutions, and the regenerative blue economy. The funding will accelerate Coral Vita's mission to restore degraded reefs, deploy ecological infrastructure, and help preserve the ocean's biodiversity and economic prosperity for future generations.

Proven Track Record of Impact and Innovation

Since ramping up operations in 2021 following Hurricane Dorian and Covid19 lockdowns, Coral Vita has cultivated over 100,000 corals across 52 species in The Bahamas, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates. The company has demonstrated significant ecological impact, including a doubling of fish populations in restored areas and high coral survivorship rates despite temperature-driven global bleaching events, while generating millions of dollars in revenue through its innovative for-profit model.



Founded in 2015 by Sam Teicher and Gator Halpern, Coral Vita revolutionized the industry by becoming the world's first commercial land-based coral farming operation for reef restoration.

Alongside open source science to accelerate coral growth rates while strengthening their survivability against a warming ocean, the company's proprietary technologies deliver better restoration outcomes through rapid data collection and analysis, management systems, and field-based efficiencies. Their innovative for-profit approach ensures continuous innovation and long-term sustainability, setting Coral Vita apart as the industry leader in scalable reef restoration.

Leadership Perspectives on the Investment

“We are proving that the blue economy and ecological infrastructure is investable, profitable, and impactful, and that ecosystem restoration is everyone's responsibility,” said Sam Teicher, co-founder and Chief Reef Officer of Coral Vita.“This funding is a testament to the viability of investing in ecological infrastructure. Our mission is to restore and preserve the world's coral reefs, which are vital to marine biodiversity, economic prosperity, and the livelihoods of a billion people globally.”



“Coral Vita and Builders Vision share the understanding that ocean health and economic health go hand in hand. Coral Vita's pioneering, scalable solution for reef restoration stood out to us as investors because it creates real global market value that extends well beyond their Bahamian home. They employ cutting-edge genetic technology to enhance coral survivability and have an exciting business model that is seeing strong organic growth and sales from a diverse customer base. We are proud to lead the first successful Series A round for a business focused on coral restoration,” said Lukas Walton, Founder and CEO of Builders Vision.

Addressing Critical Global Challenge

Coral reefs support 25% of marine life and generate $2.7 trillion annually, yet climate change and warming ocean temperatures threaten their survival. With 50% of global reefs dead since the 1970s and over 90% of remaining reefs on track to die by 2050, innovative restoration efforts are essential to preserve these critical ecosystems for next generation communities.



Coral reefs occur in more than 100 nations and sustain 1 billion livelihoods, making their preservation crucial for both environmental sustainability and economic stability in coastal communities worldwide. While measures to mitigate threats like climate change, pollution, and overfishing remain essential, so too is scaling up adaptation solutions like coral restoration.

Strategic Use of Funding

The Series A investment will enable Coral Vita to:







Expand Operations : Establish new large-scale coral farms in regions severely affected by reef degradation



Advance Research and Development : Enhance coral farming technologies and restoration methodologies



Strengthen Partnerships : Collaborate with governments, conservation organizations, and private sector stakeholders to implement restoration projects



Build Team Capacity : Build out their team with key hires in brand development, community outreach, engineering, and operations Develop Revenue Streams : Continue developing revenue streams, including restoration projects and eco-tourism experiences

Expand Brand Reach: Drive educational awareness and expand adopt-a-coral platforms through actionable marketing initiatives.

Educational Resources and Coral Conservation Knowledge

For those interested in learning more about coral reef science, restoration techniques, and marine conservation, Coral Vita provides comprehensive educational resources through the Coral Cafe , offering in-depth insights into everything coral-related and the critical importance of reef restoration efforts worldwide.

Award-Winning Innovation

Coral Vita's innovative model has earned prestigious global recognition, most notably winning Prince William's inaugural Earthshot Prize in 2021 for“Revive Our Oceans” – the world's most prestigious environmental award. Additional accolades include Forbes 30 Under 30, the Echoing Green Fellowship, Cleantech Forum's LATAM 25, United Nations Young Champions of the Earth, and the Travel + Leisure Global Vision Award, among others. The company's breakthrough approach demonstrates that large-scale reef recovery is achievable through the combination of cutting-edge science and commercial viability.

About Coral Vita

Coral Vita is a reef restoration solutions company that grows resilient corals at scale to restore threatened reefs. In 2019, Coral Vita established the world's first commercial land-based coral farm for reef restoration in Freeport, Grand Bahama. This state-of-the-art facility also functions as an education center for local communities as well as an immersive eco-tourism attraction, building local capacity through workforce development and partnerships.



With operations in The Bahamas, Dubai, Saudi Arabia, Saba, and growing, the company's ultimate vision is to create a global network of large-scale commercial coral farms in every nation with reefs powered by impactful technology and a thriving Restoration Economy.

About Builders Vision

Builders Vision is an impact platform founded and led by Lukas Walton, dedicated to supporting people and organizations building a more humane and healthy planet through philanthropy, investment, and advocacy. The organization focuses on investments that demonstrate both environmental impact and commercial viability.



Media Contact: Coral Vita Email: ... Website:



CONTACT: Coral Vita ...