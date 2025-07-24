NANO Nuclear Joins The Canadian Nuclear Association To Support The Adoption Of Next-Generation Advanced Nuclear Energy Technologies In Canada

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq), a leading advanced nuclear energy and technology company focused on developing clean energy solutions, today announced that it has joined the Canadian Nuclear Association (CNA), the leading Canadian nuclear industry advocacy group since 1960.

According to the CNA, every year in Canada, nuclear technology helps avoid 80 million tons of carbon dioxide emissions by displacing fossil fuels and supplies 50% of the global supply of cobalt-60, radioisotopes that are used to treat cancer and sterilize medical equipment, among other things. With the introduction of next-generation technologies in the form of small or micro nuclear reactors, like those being developed by NANO Nuclear, there is a significant opportunity for Canada to solidify a leading position in the global nuclear industry.

“We're pleased to welcome NANO Nuclear Energy to the Canadian Nuclear Association. Their focus on advanced microreactor technologies aligns with Canada's growing leadership in innovative and scalable nuclear solutions. We look forward to supporting their engagement in the Canadian nuclear industry and working together to advance non-emitting, reliable, and secure energy for the future”, said George Christidis, CEO and President Canadian Nuclear Association .





Figure 1 - NANO Nuclear Energy Inc. Joins the Canadian Nuclear Association (CNA) and its Mission to Support the Development of Nuclear Energy Technologies in Canada, including Advanced Nuclear Energy Technologies.

“We are proud to join the Canadian Nuclear Association and support its work to highlight the environmental, economic, and other benefits that nuclear technology brings to Canadians,” said Jay Yu, Founder and Chairman of NANO Nuclear. “Canada has shown strong commitment to advanced nuclear energy systems and is taking concrete steps toward deploying next‐generation reactors like our KRONOS MMRTM, which are actively seeking to develop in Canada. This is an opportune time for NANO Nuclear to focus on our efforts to establish ourselves as the first North American commercially licensed microreactor technology company, and joining the CNA positions us to contribute to, and grow with, Canada's evolving energy landscape.”

NANO Nuclear has begun to lay the groundwork for site-specific engineering in preparation for bringing its lead microreactor project, the patented KRONOS MMR TM Energy System , to Canada and guiding it toward construction, testing and licensing. Alongside its U.S. progress, NANO Nuclear aims to renew its collaboration with Canadian Nuclear Laboratories and pursue the establishment of a KRONOS MMRTM demonstration site at Chalk River, Ontario, one of the leading hubs for nuclear energy expertise and engineering in Canada. NANO Nuclear further aims to foster technical leadership through strategic business relationships, and its membership in the CNA will enable NANO Nuclear to better position itself to support Canada's transition to the next generation of advanced nuclear energy systems.

“The Canadian Nuclear Association is a leading voice in the nation's nuclear sector, and we're pleased to join the CNA and take an active role in advancing next generation technologies in Canada,” said James Walker, Chief Executive Officer of NANO Nuclear. “Strengthening ties with key policymakers and industry decision‐makers is central to our goal of establishing NANO Nuclear as a global leader in advanced nuclear technology, including micro nuclear reactors. Our membership in the CNA broadens our insight into the Canadian market and positions us for next steps in the country, including establishing a demonstration site for the KRONOS MMRTM in Chalk River, Ontario, in conjunction with the Canadian Nuclear Laboratories and the Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission.”

About NANO Nuclear Energy, Inc.

NANO Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: NNE) is an advanced technology-driven nuclear energy company seeking to become a commercially focused, diversified, and vertically integrated company across five business lines: (i) cutting edge portable and other microreactor technologies, (ii) nuclear fuel fabrication, (iii) nuclear fuel transportation, (iv) nuclear applications for space and (v) nuclear industry consulting services. NANO Nuclear believes it is the first portable nuclear microreactor company to be listed publicly in the U.S.

Led by a world-class nuclear engineering team, NANO Nuclear's reactor products in development include patented KRONOS MMR TM Energy System , a stationary high-temperature gas-cooled reactor that is in construction permit pre-application engagement U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) in collaboration with University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign (U. of I.),“ ZEUS” , a solid core battery reactor, and“ ODIN” , a low-pressure coolant reactor, and the space focused, portable LOKI MMR TM, each representing advanced developments in clean energy solutions that are portable, on-demand capable, advanced nuclear microreactors.

Advanced Fuel Transportation Inc. (AFT) , a NANO Nuclear subsidiary, is led by former executives from the largest transportation company in the world aiming to build a North American transportation company that will provide commercial quantities of HALEU fuel to small modular reactors, microreactor companies, national laboratories, military, and DOE programs. Through NANO Nuclear, AFT is the exclusive licensee of a patented high-capacity HALEU fuel transportation basket developed by three major U.S. national nuclear laboratories and funded by the Department of Energy. Assuming development and commercialization, AFT is expected to form part of the only vertically integrated nuclear fuel business of its kind in North America.

HALEU Energy Fuel Inc. (HEF) , a NANO Nuclear subsidiary, is focusing on the future development of a domestic source for a High-Assay, Low-Enriched Uranium (HALEU) fuel fabrication pipeline for NANO Nuclear's own microreactors as well as the broader advanced nuclear reactor industry.

NANO Nuclear Space Inc. (NNS) , a NANO Nuclear subsidiary, is exploring the potential commercial applications of NANO Nuclear's developing micronuclear reactor technology in space. NNS is focusing on applications such as the LOKI MMR TM system and other power systems for extraterrestrial projects and human sustaining environments, and potentially propulsion technology for long haul space missions. NNS' initial focus will be on cis-lunar applications, referring to uses in the space region extending from Earth to the area surrounding the Moon's surface.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This news release and statements of NANO Nuclear's management in connection with this news release contain or may contain“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In this context, forward-looking statements mean statements related to future events, which may impact our expected future business and financial performance, and often contain words such as“expects”,“anticipates”,“intends”,“plans”,“believes”,“potential”,“will”,“should”,“could”,“would” or“may” and other words of similar meaning. In this press release, forward-looking statements relate to the anticipated benefits to NANO Nuclear of its joining the CNA, as well as the Company's development plans for the KRONOS MMRTM in Canada. These and other forward-looking statements are based on information available to us as of the date of this news release and represent management's current views and assumptions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, events or results and involve significant known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may be beyond our control. For NANO Nuclear, particular risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual future results to differ materially from those expressed in our forward-looking statements include but are not limited to the following: (i) risks related to our U.S. Department of Energy (“DOE”) or related state or non-U.S. nuclear licensing submissions, (ii) risks related the development of new or advanced technology and the acquisition of complimentary technology or businesses, including difficulties with design and testing, cost overruns, regulatory delays, integration issues and the development of competitive technology, (iii) our ability to obtain contracts and funding to be able to continue operations, (iv) risks related to uncertainty regarding our ability to technologically develop and commercially deploy a competitive advanced nuclear reactor or other technology in the timelines we anticipate, if ever, (v) risks related to the impact of U.S. and non-U.S. government regulation, policies and licensing requirements, including by the DOE and the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission, including those associated with the recently enacted ADVANCE Act and the May 23, 2025 Executive Orders seeking to streamline nuclear regulation, and (vi) similar risks and uncertainties associated with the operating an early stage business a highly regulated and rapidly evolving industry. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which apply only as of the date of this news release. These factors may not constitute all factors that could cause actual results to differ from those discussed in any forward-looking statement, and NANO Nuclear therefore encourages investors to review other factors that may affect future results in its filings with the SEC, which are available for review at and at . Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as a predictor of actual results. We do not undertake to update our forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this news release, except as required by law.

