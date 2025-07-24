Harbourfront Wealth Expands With Acquisition Of Millar Private Wealth

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Advisors are drawn to independence, advanced technology and forward thinking

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harbourfront Wealth Holdings Inc., (“Harbourfront Wealth”) today announced the acquisition of Millar Private Wealth Management Inc. (“Millar Private Wealth”). With $800 million in assets under administration (AUA), the addition of Millar Private Wealth brings Harbourfront Wealth's AUA to more than $12 billion.

“We're thrilled to announce our fourth acquisition in just over a year,” said Danny Popescu, Chief Executive Officer of Harbourfront Wealth.“Millar Private Wealth is a strong addition to our independent firm and supports our ongoing plans for accelerated growth and expansion across Canada. Their commitment to client-first principles and quality investment solutions makes them an ideal fit for Harbourfront Wealth.”

With roots tracing back to the mid 1980s, Millar Private Wealth has been focused on helping families achieve financial security for more than 40 years. Millar Private Wealth and Harbourfront Wealth share many core values, including a client-first mentality and a desire to continue delivering innovative and impactful investment solutions.

“We are excited to become part of this growing, independent group of companies,” said Fraser Thom, President, Millar Private Wealth.“Harbourfront Wealth's resources and cutting-edge technology will elevate the effectiveness of our service and allow our team to work even more closely with clients. We are confident this is a natural step to advance our practice and ensure we continue to deliver exceptional experience and results for our clients.”

