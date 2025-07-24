Treasure Global Partners With Isynergy Group To Propel AI Cloud And Blockchain Infrastructure Growth In Southeast Asia

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Strategic Alliance to Accelerate Enterprise Adoption of AI-Powered Cloud and Blockchain Solutions Across Southeast Asia

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Treasure Global Inc. ( NASDAQ: TGL ) (“ Treasure Global ” or the“ Company ”), today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with iSynergy Group Limited ( ASX: IS3 ) (“ iSynergy ”), a Malaysian-headquartered technology company listed on the Australian Securities Exchange. This MoU establishes the framework for a strategic partnership to jointly develop and commercialize cutting-edge AI cloud infrastructure across Southeast Asia.

Through this strategic collaboration, Treasure Global and iSynergy plan to explore the sale and acquisition of advanced AI-driven graphics processing units (GPUs), which will serve as the foundational technology for the AI cloud infrastructure the two companies aim to co-create-initially in Malaysia, with plans to expand across Southeast Asia.

The partnership is designed to co-develop robust AI-powered cloud solutions tailored for enterprises, SMEs, and public sector entities. It will also explore joint go-to-market strategies, technical integration with iSynergy's blockchain platforms, and initiatives to accelerate AI adoption across commerce, finance, and government-linked sectors.

This agreement builds on Treasure Global's commitment, announced in March 2025, to establish a sovereign-grade AI cloud platform in Malaysia. By leveraging iSynergy's blockchain expertise and technological capabilities, Treasure Global seeks to accelerate and streamline enterprise onboarding, expand infrastructure accessibility across Southeast Asia, and drive widespread adoption of both AI and blockchain technologies.

“This MoU marks a pivotal milestone in Treasure Global's mission to spearhead the next wave of digital innovation in Southeast Asia,” said Carlson Thow, Chief Executive Officer of Treasure Global Inc.“Together with iSynergy, we are laying the foundation for sovereign-grade AI cloud infrastructure-powered by next-generation GPU technology and seamlessly integrated with blockchain capabilities.”

iSynergy's platforms, including WYDE, a blockchain-powered gig economy and shopper rewards ecosystem, and Ledgers Lab, a technology advisory division focused on blockchain adoption and grant facilitation, will support the integration of Treasure Global's AI cloud infrastructure across key commercial verticals.

According to Precedence Research, the global AI cloud infrastructure market is forecasted to exceed USD 60 billion by 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 26.6% projected through 2034. The growing demand for sovereign AI infrastructure positions Southeast Asia as a high-potential market, driven by government-backed digital initiatives and the accelerating transformation of the private sector. These market dynamics underscore the strategic relevance and regional opportunity of the Treasure Global–iSynergy collaboration.

Moreover, blockchain technology is gaining momentum in enterprise applications, with the Asia-Pacific blockchain market projected to grow from USD 4.5 billion in 2023 to over USD 35 billion by 2030, according to Grand View Research. iSynergy's unique position at the intersection of blockchain, e-commerce, and the gig economy positions the partnership to accelerate AI-driven transformation across these high-growth sectors.

This MoU marks the first step in a broader collaboration between Treasure Global and iSynergy, with further joint initiatives to be explored and announced in due course.

About Treasure Global:

Treasure Global is a Malaysia-based technology solutions provider specializing in innovative platforms that drive digital transformation in retail and services. The Company's flagship product is the ZCITY Super App, which integrates e-payment solutions with customer loyalty rewards to create a seamless online-to-offline user experience. As of March 2025, ZCITY has attracted over 2.9 million registered users, positioning Treasure Global as a key player in Malaysia's digital economy. Treasure Global continuously leverages cutting-edge technologies, including artificial intelligence and data analytics, to enhance its platform's capabilities across e-commerce, fintech, and other verticals.

Visit for more information.

About iSynergy Group

iSynergy Group Limited (ASX: IS3) is a Malaysia-based digital commerce and blockchain solutions provider. Through its platforms WYDE and Ledgers Lab, the company empowers gig workers, shoppers, and businesses with innovative tools in digital engagement, blockchain rewards, and technology consulting. iSynergy is committed to enabling growth while generating positive social and environmental impact.

For more information, please visit: .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements reflect the Company's current expectations, assumptions, and projections about future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements typically include terminology such as“anticipates,”“believes,”“expects,”“intends,”“may,”“plans,”“projects,”“seeks,”“should,”“will,” or similar expressions.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, without limitation, the Company's ability to expand its e-commerce platform and F&B distribution business, customer acceptance of new products and services, changes in economic conditions affecting its operations, the outcome of partnership discussions, the impact of global health crises, supply chain disruptions, competition, and regulatory risks related to data privacy and security. These risks, along with other factors, are discussed in more detail in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date hereof. The Company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

CONTACT

Investor and media contact:

Oliya Pang

PR & Communications Manager

Treasure Global Inc.

...