Avia Launches Solarpro, A Smart Solar Panel To Keep The Deadbolt+ Smart Lock Charged For Up To 5 Years

SAN FRANCISCO, July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avia , the smart home security brand from Mighton Products, today announced the launch of the Avia Smart SolarPro , a compact, high-performance solar panel designed to keep the award-winning Avia Smart Deadbolt+ Smart Lock reliably charged for years. With optimal sunlight exposure, SolarPro enables continuous charging and can help maintain the lock's battery life for up to five years, significantly reducing the need for manual charging or battery replacement.

Battery life has long been a common frustration with many smart locks. Leading technology publications, including The Verge, have identified battery limitations as a top concern in the category. The SolarPro addresses this challenge with high-performance solar charging, capable of supporting up to 100 lock and unlock operations per day in strong sunlight.

“Our goal with SolarPro is simple: we want Avia customers to set up their smart lock once and then forget about it,” said Mike Derham, Chairman at Mighton Products.“No charging anxiety, no battery swapping, no interruptions in access. Just complete peace of mind.”

This unique product meets the needs of consumers who value sustainable smart living powered by natural sunlight. The Avia Smart SolarPro offers smart solar charging that helps maintain battery performance for up to five years under optimal sunlight conditions. It features a compact, lightweight design for easy installation and a sleek black finish that blends discreetly with most exterior home settings.

SolarPro is designed to complement the Avia Smart Deadbolt+, a smart lock built specifically for Apple Home users. The Deadbolt+ combines extended battery life, a physical backup key, AAA-rated security, and award-winning design, making it a top choice for reliability and convenience in smart home access control.

The Avia Smart Deadbolt+ has received industry recognition including the IoT Breakthrough Award for Smart Lock of the Year 2024 and a Silver Muse Design Award. With the addition of SolarPro, Avia continues its mission to deliver dependable, secure, and feature-rich solutions for connected homes.

Avia Smart SolarPro Product Details:



Product Name: Avia Smart SolarPro

Dimensions: 2.25 x 0.25 x 2.5 inches

Weight: 1.12 oz

Color: Black

Included Components: SolarPro Panel and Connector Cable

Model Number: AVIADB+SOLARPRO Availability: Now on Amazon and on Avia's US website











The Avia SolarPro is available now for purchase on Amazon and on Avia's U.S. website. To purchase now, please visit:

.

About Avia

Avia is the smart home security brand from Mighton Products, a UK-based window and door hardware manufacturer founded in 1983. Entering the U.S. market with the Avia Deadbolt+, the company brings a legacy of engineering excellence to the connected home space. Avia products are designed for Apple Home Hub households seeking reliable, secure, and thoughtfully engineered smart home access solutions.

For more information, visit

