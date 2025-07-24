Miracle Chain Debuts With Fully Operational Blockchain Infrastructure From Day One
By embedding practical utility into functioning business environments, Miracle Chain sets itself apart in a sector often dominated by uncertain roadmaps. The platform offers a robust foundation for payments, token issuance, and enterprise automation, combining scalability with built-in economic rewards for all participants.
A Platform Built for Scale and Adoption
The infrastructure launches with a live token economy featuring built-in incentives, fully operational smart contract automation designed for seamless enterprise integrations, and a node network already active via claim.miracle-universe.com .
“ We're not here to pitch possibilities; we're delivering performance from day one ,” said Ray Vidrio, Partner at Bellator. “ Each transaction moves value, not just data, across businesses, users, and node operators, powered by an AI-adaptive system built for transparency and scale. ”
Dual-Token Economy and Product Suite
Miracle Chain operates on a dual-token model aimed at sustainable growth and active participation, with PNIC serving as the gas token and MIRX enabling revenue-sharing, early access benefits, and high-yield staking. MIRX holders gain passive income via network gas fees, priority access to token launches, and exclusive B2B benefits. By staking 4,000 MIRX, participants can activate Guardian Nodes, effectively transforming their stake into a high-yield digital asset.
The network also integrates a product ecosystem including Miracle Wallet, Miracle Pay, Iterato, Launchpad, DEX, Minterra, and M-AI, streamlining onboarding, payments, automation, and AI-driven intelligence to create recurring value at every touchpoint.
Early Access and Roadmap
The Friends & Family presale for MIRX tokens opens July 25, 2025, exclusively at , ahead of the public sale in August. The mainnet launch is scheduled for Q4 2025, positioning Miracle Chain as a utility-first blockchain poised for early adoption.
