Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Chetwood Bank Names Rob Pomphrett To Board As Non‐Executive Director


2025-07-24 08:13:59
(MENAFN- Pressat) Former Royal Bank of Canada executive joins digital challenger to guide next phase of growth

Chetwood Bank has appointed Rob Pomphrett as a non‐executive director, adding decades of senior banking experience to the board of the UK‐based digital challenger.

Pomphrett has worked in financial markets for more than 30 years, specialising in trading risk and leading international teams across credit, interest rates, government bonds and structured products. He spent nearly 20 years at Royal Bank of Canada, where his roles included Global Head of Treasury Services, Head of Global Markets Financial Resource Management and Head of Principal Finance.

Earlier in his career he held senior positions in London, New York and Hong Kong, overseeing the origination, marketing and trading of debt products.

Now pursuing a portfolio career, Pomphrett serves as treasurer and board member for the Campaign to Protect Rural England (CPRE London) and for Possible, an environmental charity focused on climate action.

Chetwood Bank, founded in 2016, offers digital‐first savings and mortgage products through its ModaMortgages and CHL Mortgages for Intermediaries brands.

Pomphrett said he looked forward to applying his experience to help Chetwood expand its offering:“I'm excited to support the bank's ambition to grow profitably and explore new asset class opportunities in a way that aligns with its strategic objectives.”

Paul Noble, chief executive of Chetwood Bank, said Pomphrett's knowledge of international markets would be an asset as the bank moves into its next phase.

