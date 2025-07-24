Telescope Innovations Selected To Join ALTA: The First US-Based Lithium Technology Accelerator
WHAT IS ALTA?
ALTA connects industry-leading lithium companies such as Standard Lithium, Albemarle, ExxonMobil, Chevron, Lanxess, and Tetra, with specific technology enterprises like Telescope to advance innovations that address key challenges in critical mineral processing and battery supply chains.
WHAT LITHIUM REFINING INNOVATIONS IS TELESCOPE ADVANCING?
Telescope has advanced the commercial readiness of two proprietary lithium refinement technologies: ReCRFTTM, a low Cap-Ex method to produce battery-grade lithium carbonate from concentrated lithium solutions; and DualPureTM, a low-temperature method to produce lithium sulfide for solid state batteries (Figure 1). Both processes highlight feedstock flexibility and impurity tolerance, providing key competitive advantages within the battery material supply chain. Both processes have also crossed key milestones: ReCRFTTM has proved successful with feedstocks from over 8 lithium production sites across North America, while DualPureTM has produced lithium sulfide samples currently being evaluated by battery industry groups in North America and Asia.
Figure 1. Summary of technology and commercial stage for ReCRFTTM and DualPureTM.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
HOW DOES ALTA ENGAGEMENT ADVANCE TELESCOPE'S GOALS?
Telescope's lithium refinement technologies are now at an ideal stage for advancing into pilot-scale deployment. ALTA provides Telescope with direct access to a network of leading lithium producers, creating opportunities for technical collaboration, site-specific piloting, and integration into commercial operations. ALTA collaborations can fast-track the validation of Telescope's processes under operational conditions, reducing commercialization risk and accelerating time to market.
"The invitation to ALTA comes at exactly the right time," said Henry Dubina, CEO of Telescope. "Our lithium processing technologies are now validated across multiple feedstocks to produce battery-grade outputs, and we're ready to move into piloting with lithium producers. Arkansas is an ideal location to deploy these technologies, given the high-quality resource, and support from local communities to drive this industry forward. The engagements we are achieving through ALTA are helping make the necessary partnerships to align our innovations with industry leaders."
About Telescope Innovations
Telescope Innovations is a chemical technology company developing scalable manufacturing processes and tools for the pharmaceutical and chemical industry. The Company builds and deploys new enabling technologies including flexible robotic platforms and artificial intelligence software that improves experimental throughput, efficiency, and data quality. Our aim is to bring modern chemical technology solutions to meet the most serious challenges in health and sustainability.
