Data Ramp Releases Its Cloud Identity Service For B2B

GREENSBORO, N.C., July 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Data Ramp, a leader in identity services, today announced the launch of its latest version of fetchcx®, purpose-built for businesses requiring an ultra-modern, identity service to associate consumer and business information --- all while sensitive information is processed in place and remains in complete control of the business.

fetchcx® leverages advanced methodologies to enhance data quality, streamline data association, and ensure data readiness for AI, business intelligence, and martech applications. This innovative solution eliminates the need for complex data integration processes, allowing businesses to unlock the full potential of their data while maintaining strict security and compliance standards.

Key features of the new release of fetchcx® include:



Improving the data quality of messy business data

Assignment of business IDs to associate disparate business information

In-line data enhancement with firmographics like company size and # of employees

Rapid data readiness solution for B2B affiliate marketing programs Security and privacy first design

fetchcx® embraces Lakehouse methodologies from the likes of Snowflake and Databricks, providing a foundational, low-friction first step in progressively improving the quality of raw data.

"We're excited to now offer a data optimization service that works with B2B information," said Kim Addington, CEO of Data Ramp. "Our patented technology allows businesses to unlock the full potential of their consumer and business data while maintaining the highest standards of security and compliance."

To learn more about how fetchcx® can revolutionize data optimization in a secure, private cloud environment, please contact Brian Hade on LinkedIn.

About The Company: Data Ramp provides the technology and services that enterprises need to take complete control of data optimization. We help business stakeholders take advantage of our services across marketing, BI, AI, and advanced analytics. IT gets an enormous accelerator for taking on major data modernization projects involving data quality and data association of large volumes of consumer and business information.

SOURCE Data Ramp

