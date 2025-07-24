Criteo Strengthens Product Leadership Team With Appointment Of Wilfried Schobeiri

MENAFN - PR Newswire) With more than two decades of experience building global technology organizations and scaling product development teams, Schobeiri brings deep programmatic expertise and a strong foundation in data-driven advertising. In this newly created role, he will focus on advancing Criteo's strategy of building AI-first products for commerce, enabling marketers of all sizes to reach consumers across every stage of the shopper journey with greater autonomy and performance.

Schobeiri's appointment follows a series of strategic hires supporting Criteo's platform strategy and vision for AI-assisted, agentic commerce. Among them is Sandeep Hejmadi, who joins as Senior Product Director, Data Marketplace, reporting to Arnaud Chataignier, VP of Platform Services. With more than 15 years of experience at companies including Snowflake, Amazon, Walmart, Rakuten, Acxiom, and Yahoo, Hejmadi has led the development of data infrastructure and identity solutions that power data secure, privacy-first advertising. His work will fortify our foundational AI capabilities and innovate new data offerings for the agentic era.

"Criteo has long been a leader in performance marketing. We're channeling that strength into the broader commerce ecosystem and paving the way for marketers to enter the agentic era," said Todd Parsons, Chief Product Officer at Criteo. "Wilfried brings the technical expertise and product vision needed to fast-track our AI-driven commerce solutions, empowering marketers with flexibility, precision, and control throughout the shopper journey."

Prior to joining Criteo, Schobeiri served as Chief Technology Officer at Ogury, a global adtech company, and Banyan, a fintech and data infrastructure company. He also held senior roles as SVP and Chief Product Officer at Revantage, leading the development of Blackstone's global real estate data platform. Earlier in his career, Schobeiri served as Chief Technology Officer and Chief Product Officer at MediaMath, where he helped shape the company's global product and technology strategy.

A recognized industry leader, Schobeiri was a board member of the IAB Tech Lab and played a key role in the development of the IAB Europe Transparency & Consent Framework. He continues to lend his expertise as an advisor to several adtech and data companies, including Ocient, Ergatta, and Truthset.

"I'm thrilled to be joining Criteo during such a transformative chapter," said Schobeiri. "The company's unmatched commerce dataset, global scale, and AI capabilities make it an incredible foundation for innovation. I look forward to building on that momentum to unlock even more value for our clients."

Contacts



Criteo Public Relations

Jessica Meyers, [email protected]

Criteo Investor Relations

Melanie Dambre, [email protected]

About Criteo

Criteo (NASDAQ: CRTO ) is the global platform connecting the commerce ecosystem for brands, agencies, retailers, and media owners. Its AI-powered advertising platform has unique access to more than $1 trillion in annual commerce sales-powering connections with shoppers, inspiring discovery, and enabling highly personalized experiences. With thousands of clients and partnerships spanning global retail to digital commerce, Criteo delivers the technology, tools, and insights businesses need to drive performance and growth. For more information, please visit criteo .

Forward Looking Statements Disclosure

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including our expectations regarding our market opportunity and future growth prospects and other statements that are not historical facts and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Factors that might cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: failure related to our technology and our ability to innovate and respond to changes in technology, uncertainty regarding our ability to access a consistent supply of internet display advertising inventory and expand access to such inventory, investments in new business opportunities and the timing of these investments, whether the projected benefits of acquisitions or strategic transactions materialize as expected, uncertainty regarding international operations and expansion, including related to changes in a specific country's or region's political or economic conditions (such as changes in or new tariffs), the impact of competition or client in-housing, uncertainty regarding legislative, regulatory or self-regulatory developments regarding data privacy matters and the impact of efforts by other participants in our industry to comply therewith, the impact of consumer resistance to the collection and sharing of data, our ability to access data through third parties, failure to enhance our brand cost-effectively, recent growth rates not being indicative of future growth, client flexibility to increase or decrease spend, our ability to manage growth, potential fluctuations in operating results, our ability to grow our base of clients, and the financial impact of maximizing Contribution ex-TAC, as well as risks related to future opportunities and plans, including the uncertainty of expected future financial performance and results and those risks detailed from time-to-time under the caption "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in the Company's SEC filings and reports, including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on February 28, 2025, and in subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q as well as future filings and reports by the Company. Importantly, at this time, macro-economic conditions including inflation and fluctuating interest rates in the U.S. have impacted and may continue to impact Criteo's business, financial condition, cash flow and results of operations.

Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events, changes in expectations or otherwise.

SOURCE Criteo