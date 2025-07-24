403
Tesla’s European Sales Drop
(MENAFN) In the first six months of the year, Tesla experienced a significant decline in vehicle sales across Europe, with figures dropping by 43.7% compared to the same timeframe in 2024.
This information, made public on Thursday by the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association (ACEA), highlights a notable slump for the electric car giant.
According to ACEA's latest report, the American electric vehicle manufacturer led by billionaire Elon Musk delivered 70,655 units across the European Union from January to June.
This figure is a steep drop from the 125,606 units sold during the corresponding period last year.
The company’s share in the European market also experienced a downturn, slipping from 2.2% in the first half of 2024 to 1.3% in the same period this year.
When considering a broader region that includes the EU, the European Free Trade Association, and the United Kingdom, Tesla's decline persisted.
Sales decreased 33.2% year-on-year, totaling 109,879 vehicles over the six-month span.
June sales specifically reflected this downward trend. During that month alone, Tesla's vehicle registrations in the EU dropped 39.5%, reaching only 20,349 units.
The firm’s market presence in the EU diminished as well, falling from 3.1% in June 2024 to 2% a year later.
In stark contrast, the European electric vehicle sector witnessed strong growth.
Sales of battery-powered cars climbed by 24.9% during the first half of the year, hitting 1.19 million units.
Meanwhile, Chinese electric car manufacturers saw a surge in performance.
According to figures from JATO Dynamics, their sales ballooned by 91% year-on-year to 347,135 units over the same timeframe.
Their slice of the European market also doubled, expanding to 5.1% compared to the same period in 2024.
