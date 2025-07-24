403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Tesla's Q2 Profits, Revenue Decrease
(MENAFN) American electric vehicle (EV) producer Tesla experienced a 16% decrease in its net earnings during the second quarter of 2025, compared to the same timeframe the previous year.
As outlined in its financial disclosure released on Thursday, this outcome did not meet the expectations held by market analysts.
The prominent EV manufacturer reported a net profit of $1.2 billion for the second quarter, a drop from the $1.4 billion recorded in Q2 of the previous year.
This decline marks a significant year-over-year reduction in profitability.
In addition to the fall in profits, Tesla’s total revenue also shrank by 12% in the second quarter of 2025, compared to the same period in 2024.
The company generated $22.5 billion in revenue, down from $25.5 billion.
Earnings per share, which stood at $0.4 in the second quarter of 2024, decreased to $0.33 in the corresponding period this year, further highlighting the company's financial slowdown.
Both revenue and net income figures for the quarter were below expectations from financial markets, adding to investor concerns.
Globally, Tesla manufactured 410,244 vehicles during Q2 2025 and managed to deliver 384,122 of them.
While total production remained largely steady compared to last year, the number of vehicles delivered saw a notable 13% decrease.
A release from Tesla confirmed that the firm initiated its first “robotaxi service” in Austin this past June.
The company stressed that although the service’s coverage would be limited at first, its autonomous driving strategy is expected to enhance overall profitability in the future.
As outlined in its financial disclosure released on Thursday, this outcome did not meet the expectations held by market analysts.
The prominent EV manufacturer reported a net profit of $1.2 billion for the second quarter, a drop from the $1.4 billion recorded in Q2 of the previous year.
This decline marks a significant year-over-year reduction in profitability.
In addition to the fall in profits, Tesla’s total revenue also shrank by 12% in the second quarter of 2025, compared to the same period in 2024.
The company generated $22.5 billion in revenue, down from $25.5 billion.
Earnings per share, which stood at $0.4 in the second quarter of 2024, decreased to $0.33 in the corresponding period this year, further highlighting the company's financial slowdown.
Both revenue and net income figures for the quarter were below expectations from financial markets, adding to investor concerns.
Globally, Tesla manufactured 410,244 vehicles during Q2 2025 and managed to deliver 384,122 of them.
While total production remained largely steady compared to last year, the number of vehicles delivered saw a notable 13% decrease.
A release from Tesla confirmed that the firm initiated its first “robotaxi service” in Austin this past June.
The company stressed that although the service’s coverage would be limited at first, its autonomous driving strategy is expected to enhance overall profitability in the future.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Oasis Protocol Foundation Launches ROFL Mainnet: Verifiable Offchain Compute Framework Powering AI Applications
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- The Open Platform Is First Unicorn In Web3 Ecosystem In Telegram At $1Bn Valuation
- CARV Advances AI Beings Roadmap With Hackathon And 12+ Ecosystem Partnerships
- BSGM Engages CXG To Acquire FINRA/SEC-Registered Broker-Dealer To Expand Publicly Traded RWA Tokenization Operations
- Amped Finance, A Leading Protocol On Sonic Network, Gears Up For IDO
CommentsNo comment