China, Japan, Malaysia Press for Talks to Halt Thai-Cambodia Conflict
(MENAFN) China, Malaysia, and Japan on Thursday pressed for urgent negotiations to halt the intensifying armed confrontation between Thailand and Cambodia, which has already claimed 12 lives.
Beijing expressed "deep concern" over the spiraling violence, urging both nations to resolve their border dispute through dialogue and consultation. The clashes have killed at least 12 people in Thailand, including a child and a soldier, as cross-border attacks escalated. Thai forces deployed F-16 fighter jets while Cambodia retaliated with rocket fire across the frontier.
Cambodian authorities have yet to confirm whether any of their personnel or civilians were among the casualties.
While Bangkok stated that its strikes targeted Cambodian military installations, media reported that the shelling had struck civilian villages, including those inhabited by Rohingya communities.
Speaking for China’s Foreign Ministry, Lin Jian reaffirmed Beijing’s "just and impartial stance" and pledged that China would "promote talks for peace" and "play a constructive role" in reducing tensions between the two Southeast Asian neighbors.
Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, currently chairing the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), joined the chorus of diplomatic appeals, stating: "Peace is the only option."
Japan also issued a call for restraint, urging both Thailand and Cambodia to commit to dialogue in search of a peaceful resolution.
Meanwhile, the U.S. Embassy in Thailand said it was actively monitoring the situation and advised American nationals near the border to "follow direction from Thai security services and consult local government authorities for the latest information."
The renewed hostilities follow a landmine incident just a day earlier in which a Thai soldier lost his leg, further inflaming an already volatile situation. Both nations offered conflicting reports over who initiated Thursday's exchange of fire.
Cambodia has since appealed for "urgent" intervention by the United Nations Security Council as tensions mount.
Diplomatic relations between the two countries have deteriorated sharply, reaching their lowest point in decades. The standoff has been steadily intensifying since May 28, when a border skirmish left a Cambodian soldier dead.
