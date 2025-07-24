Urecruits Launches To Cut Time-To-Hire By 40% With Built-In AI

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "," said Thomas Alexander, the Founder & CEO of uRecruits. "

uRecruits is an AI-powered, all-in-one recruiting platform that is designed to help businesses of all sizes hire faster, smarter, and more fairly. Through specialized agentic AI agents, users can automate job creation, source candidates, perform skills-based screening, schedule interviews, and onboard new hires-all within a single, seamless workflow. Advanced analytics enable deep, real-time insights into the entire hiring process, giving the recruiting team clarity throughout. Turnkey integrations seamlessly connect with existing solutions to automate necessary interactions.

Built to empower CHROs, HR teams, recruiters, staffing agencies, and candidates alike to achieve better outcomes faster. uRecruits is the go-to solution for businesses of any size from fast-growing startups to enterprise-level organizations, as well as staffing agencies and franchise teams.

Powerful Built-In Features

Recruitment and Sourcing



Identify and shortlist the most relevant candidates.

Create job postings and distribute them across multiple social media platforms and various free and premium job boards.

Analyzes and structures the data for easy search.

Some workflows and tasks are created automatically depending on the job posts. Easily connects with the right tools such as job boards, emails, ATS, and team apps.

Assessment and Testing



Powerful candidate assessment tool .

Check applicants for their soft and technical skills.

Supports 75+ programming languages.

Includes problem solving, critical thinking.

Automated workflows and custom assignments tailored to job posts.

Use prebuilt evaluation templates and scheduling tools.

Track version history, behavior, and activity. Results feed into advanced analytics for clear hiring decisions.

Screening and Hiring



Schedule interviews, assess responses, and make informed hiring decisions.

Automate background screening, drug verification, and generate offer letters.

Compare performances of the interviewees across different stages to reduce bias. Perfectly integrates with your video conferencing, calendar, and email tools.

HR Intelligence Suite



Smart screening of resumes, automated job creation, job matching, and intelligent scoring.

AI agents maintain control over postings, screening, and scheduling.

Enjoy a user-friendly full suite, available at introductory pricing. Every customer receives premium support - regardless of their plan.

Job Marketplace



Post jobs for free to the uRecruits Job Marketplace.

Boost listings to increase visibility and reach.

Market jobs to a comprehensive internal candidate database in just a few clicks. Track engagement and connect with active talent directly

Advanced Analytics



Access real-time dashboards for pipeline and team performance.

Monitor score trends, drop-offs, and top candidate sources. Get actionable insights powered by NLP-based analytics.

Resources



Access how-to guides, articles, and product walkthroughs designed to support every stage of the hiring process.

Get instant help through our AI-powered support chatbot, available 24/7.

Join the uRecruits community for feature updates, tips, and best practices. Explore our growing blog library on recruitment, automation, and industry trends.

Try uRecruits Today

Get a free trial or book a live demo at uRecruits .

Personalized pricing solutions for your hiring goals - available on request.

About uRecruits

Founded in 2025, uRecruits is an intelligent hiring platform. It aims to help businesses attract, engage, and hire top talent with ease. With built-in AI, modern branding tools, and automated workflows, uRecruits streamlines the hiring process from start to finish. Headquartered in San Francisco, uRecruits supports companies globally.

