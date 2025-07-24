Broadband Equipment Spending To $20.1 B In 2028 On Accelerated Fiber Deployments, According To Dell'oro Group

Rising AI Applications and Use Cases Shift Focus to Throughput, Latency, and Jitter

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., July 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a newly published report by Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for market information about the telecommunications, security, networks, and data center industries, the Broadband Access Equipment market is forecasted to grow at an average annual rate of 1.6 percent from 2024 to 2029, with total revenue peaking in 2028, driven by ongoing DOCSIS 4.0 and fiber expansion by cable and fiber ISPs. The forecast has increased from January due to an expected rise in fiber homes passed.

"We continue to see broadband providers balance ongoing expansion of their networks while also deploying platforms that will allow them to deliver service convergence and customized broadband applications, while also incorporating AI and automation tools," said Jeff Heynen, Vice President at Dell'Oro Group. "Though market presence in the form of homes passed remains today's priority, future success will be all about delivering customized service tiers based on attributes beyond speed," added Heynen.

PON equipment revenue is expected to grow from $10.7 B in 2024 to $12.6 B in 2029, driven largely by XGS-PON deployments in North America, EMEA, and CALA, as well as FTTR (Fiber to the Room) and 50 Gbps deployments in China.

Revenue for Cable Distributed Access Equipment (Virtual CCAP, Remote PHY Devices, Remote MACPHY Devices, and Remote OLTs) is expected to peak at $1.2 B in 2028, as operators continue their DOCSIS 4.0 and early fiber deployments.

Revenue for Fixed Wireless CPE is expected to peak in 2025 and 2026, dominated by shipments of 5G sub-6 GHz and a growing number of 5G millimeter wave units. Revenue for Wi-Fi 7 residential routers and broadband CPE with WLAN will reach $8.6 B by 2029, as the technology is rapidly adopted by consumers and service providers alike.

The Dell'Oro Group Broadband Access & Home Networking 5-Year Forecast Report provides a complete overview of the Broadband Access market with tables covering manufacturers' revenue, average selling prices, and port/unit shipments for PON, Cable, Fixed Wireless, and DSL equipment. Covered equipment includes Converged Cable Access Platforms (CCAP), Distributed Access Architectures (DAA), DSL Access Multiplexers (DSLAMs), PON Optical Line Terminals (OLTs), Customer Premises Equipment ([CPE] for Cable, DSL, PON, Fixed Wireless), along with Residential WLAN Equipment, including Wi-Fi 6E and Wi-Fi 7 Gateways and Routers. For more information about the report, please contact [email protected] .

Dell'Oro Group is a market research firm that specializes in strategic competitive analysis in the telecommunications, security, enterprise networks, and data center infrastructure markets. Our firm provides in-depth quantitative data and qualitative analysis to facilitate critical, fact-based business decisions. For more information, contact Dell'Oro Group at +1.650.622.9400 or visit .

