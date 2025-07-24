Pour Moi Skincare Launches AI-Powered Beauty Tech For Pollution-Proof Smoke Alarm Drops, Debuting On GMA Deals & Steals

While SPF protects skin from UV rays, Smoke Alarm Drops defend against the harmful effects of air pollution and smoke. Simply mix 1–2 drops into any moisturizer or apply directly to your skin. Heavy metals and tiny particles travel on micro-fine smoke-easily attaching to and penetrating skin, accelerating visible aging and sensitivity.

With poor air quality and wildfire smoke impacting communities nationwide, demand for protective beauty tech solutions has never been higher.

CLINICALLY PROVEN POLLUTION DEFENSE BACKED BY EX-VIVO RESEARCH

In an independent ex-vivo human skin study, the formula was exposed to six hours of smoke containing formaldehyde and fine particulate matter. Treated samples showed a 0% increase in oxidative stress and damaging proteins , compared to untreated controls, which experienced a +150% increase . These findings validate the product's ability to significantly help protect and maintain healthy skin in highly polluted environments.

INTRODUCING THE BUILT-IN AI DROP FINDER

The AI Drop Finder is a smart beauty tech tool that takes the guesswork out of pollution defense. Simply scan the QR code on the bottle to instantly access live, hyperlocal air quality data. The AI tool simultaneously recommends whether protection is needed that day-and exactly how many drops to apply.

Just: Scan. Drop. Defend.

"Modern life exposes everyone to unpredictable air quality," says Ulli Haslacher, Founder & CEO of Pour Moi Skincare. "Our AI Drop Finder makes it effortless to know when and how to protect your skin."

"Pollution drives oxidative stress that accelerates aging and can trigger conditions like eczema or acne," says Dr. Iffie Okoronkwo, New York–based Regenerative Medical Expert and Pour Moi's Scientific Advisor. "Protecting skin during poor air quality is as vital as SPF for sun."

AVAILABILITY:

Smoke Alarm Drops with AI Drop Finder will be featured exclusively on Good Morning America's Deals & Steals at 50% off -from Thursday, July 24 to Monday, July 28. Visit gmadeals to get yours for $22.50 with free shipping (regularly $45).

PRODUCT DETAILS:



Size: 15 mL bottle

Applications:



Approximately 150 uses per bottle



Most people apply 1–2 drops daily



Up to 3 drops in extreme conditions

Compatible with all skincare and effortless to add to any routine

Made in France

Vegan and Leaping Bunny Certified Key Ingredients: Patented, NIH-indexed Climate-Smart® Shield complex, 2% MossCellTec®, 3% Lipobelle Pino C

MEDIA CONTACT:

Shelby Olsen

Pour Moi Skincare

[email protected]

ABOUT POUR MOI SKINCARE

Founded by beauty innovator Ulli Haslacher, Pour Moi pioneered Climate-Smart® skincare-formulas developed in France to adapt to daily environmental changes. The brand holds the patent for its method of rotating climate-adaptive formulations in sync with shifting local conditions. Honored by TIME as a Best Invention and indexed by the National Library of Medicine, Pour Moi leads in sustainable, science-backed beauty tech. In 2023, Dr. Iffie Okoronkwo joined as Scientific Advisor, reinforcing the brand's commitment to skin longevity and innovation.

SOURCE Pour Moi Skincare