TCG Labs Soleil Raises An Additional $400 Million And Expands Global R&D Capabilities

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN FRANCISCO, July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TCG Labs Soleil, a venture firm integrating dedicated capital with an in-house biotech R&D hub, today announced that it has raised an additional $400 million. This new funding builds on the firm's inaugural raise of $400 million in 2024, expanding its ability to efficiently advance single-asset portfolio companies through clinical proof of concept and position them for strategic partnerships.

With a fully integrated structure, TCG Labs Soleil retains full authority over asset selection, financing, and R&D execution, enabling faster decision-making, greater capital efficiency, and the ability to drive strategic transactions at optimal value points.

“The TCG Labs Soleil model gives us the flexibility and control to invest decisively in the highest-potential single-asset programs, while remaining agile in how and when we engage with biopharma partners,” said Peter Svennilson, Managing Partner at TCG Labs.“With this new funding, we can continue building the portfolio and position each program for success, whether through in-house development or an early strategic transaction.”

Since its founding, TCG Labs Soleil has formed more than ten portfolio companies, each focused on advancing a single, high-potential therapeutic candidate across multiple disease areas and modalities. Among these, Juri Biosciences, Inc., a TCG Labs Soleil portfolio company, announced in May 2025, an exclusive global in-licensing agreement for a development-ready KLK2 × CD3 T-cell engager targeting metastatic prostate cancer. This marked a key milestone in TCG Lab Soleil's portfolio progress, reinforcing its ability to source and advance external innovations alongside internally generated programs. TCG Labs Soleil continues to actively identify and acquire external innovations globally, from discovery through early clinical stages, with the goal of integrating high-quality candidates into its portfolio.

As part of its growth, TCG Labs Soleil has also expanded its R&D footprint with a Shanghai presence, complementing its established, world-class R&D team and capabilities in its South San Francisco headquarters. The expansion reflects the firm's commitment to building a global ecosystem that supports both internally generated and externally sourced programs.

“With this new fund and expanded R&D footprint, we're positioned to advance our portfolio companies through clinical proof of concept and deliver partner-ready programs with greater impact,” said Jin-Long Chen, Ph.D., Managing Partner of TCG Labs and Chief Executive Officer of TCG Labs Soleil.“With several programs heading into the clinic, this additional raise reflects both the pace and productivity we've achieved since our inaugural fund, moving programs forward efficiently and opening new opportunities for strategic partnerships.”

About TCG Labs Soleil

TCG Labs Soleil is pioneering a venture-biotech model in collaboration with The Column Group. Our mission is to efficiently translate scientific insights into therapeutic solutions for patients facing serious diseases. Our approach integrates a dedicated venture fund (TCG Labs) with an evergreen R&D hub led by top-tier scientists (Soleil). This creates a powerful ecosystem forming and overseeing independent portfolio companies, each dedicated to single-asset programs, guiding them from ideation to clinical proof of concept and positioning them for strategic partnerships and transformative medical advancements. For more details, visit TCGLSoleil.com and follow us on LinkedIn .

