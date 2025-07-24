Metaverse Market To Hit $1,237.0 Billion Globally By 2030, Growing At 40.4% CAGR

Metaverse Market Size

The growing popularity of cryptocurrencies and NFTs is fueling the expansion of the global metaverse market.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global metaverse market was estimated at $41.9 billion in 2020 and is expected to hit $1,237 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 40.4% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and varying market trends.The rise in popularity of cryptocurrencies and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) drives the global metaverse market. On the other hand, complex security and privacy challenges on the metaverse platform restrain the growth to some extent. However, a positive drive toward decentralized network technology is projected to pave the way for lucrative opportunities in the industry.Request Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 289 Pages) at:An online trading platform is a digital software or web-based system that allows users to buy, sell, and manage financial assets-such as stocks, bonds, cryptocurrencies, or commodities-over the internet. These platforms provide real-time market data, analytical tools, and secure transaction features, and are used by individual investors, brokers, financial institutions, and organizations for electronic trading.COVID-19 scenario-1. Increase in work-from-home culture and social distancing norms initiated in the COVID-19 lockdowns aided in promoting demand for metaverse platforms throughout the period, which positively impacted the market.2. This trend is most likely to continue post-pandemic as well.The global metaverse market is analyzed across component, technology, application, industry vertical, and region. Based on component, the hardware segment contributed to more than half of the total market revenue in 2020, and is projected to lead the trail by 2030. The service segment, however, would exhibit the fastest CAGR of 42.7% during the forecast period.Buy Now & Get Exclusive Report at:Based on application, the gaming segment generated the highest share in 2020, accounting for more than one-fifth of the global market. The content creation and social media segment would portray the fastest CAGR of 43.7% from 2021 to 2030.Based on region, the market across North America held the major share in 2020, garnering nearly two-fifths of the global market. The Asia-Pacific region, on the other hand, would manifest the fastest CAGR of 42.5% throughout the forecast period.The key market players analyzed in the global metaverse industry report include ByteDance Ltd, Facebook, Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Nextech AR Solutions Inc., Unity Technologies, NVIDIA Corporation, Roblox Corporation, Alibaba Group Holding Limited, Shenzhen Zqgame Co., Ltd, and Tencent. These market players have adhered to several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to prove their flair in the industry.Get More Information Before Buying:About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view of providing business insights and consulting to assist its clients in making strategic business decisions and achieving sustainable growth in their respective market domains.AMR launched its user-based online library of reports and company profiles, on Avenue. An e-access library is accessible from any device, anywhere, and at any time for entrepreneurs, stakeholders, researchers, and students at universities. With reports on more than 60,000 niche markets with data comprising 600,000 pages along with company profiles on more than 12,000 firms, Avenue offers access to the entire repository of information through subscriptions. A hassle-free solution to clients' requirements is complemented with analyst support and customization requests.Contact:David Correa1209 Orange Street,Corporation Trust Center,Wilmington, New Castle,Delaware 19801 USA.Int'l: +1-503-894-6022Toll Free: + 1-800-792-5285UK: +44-845-528-1300India (Pune): +91-20-66346060Fax: +1-800-792-5285...

