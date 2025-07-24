403
RAKEZ expands wealth planning support for clients through collaboration with Pioneer Asset Management
(MENAFN- Rakez) Ras Al Khaimah, 24 July 2025: Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ) entered a strategic partnership with Pioneer Asset Management, a leading and independent wealth advisory firm, to enhance the financial planning support available to its clients.
Under this agreement, RAKEZ will refer businesses and individuals seeking expert wealth management and estate planning services to Pioneer, which will deliver personalised advisory solutions in full compliance with UAE financial regulations. In addition to tailored advice, RAKEZ clients will gain access to secure offshore investment accounts, comprehensive estate and succession planning, and fully insured wealth platforms offering structured portfolios with competitive target returns.
The partnership was formalised through the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) by Mohammed Kutyba, Director of Value Added Services at RAKEZ, and Guneet Pal Singh, Founder and Managing Director of Pioneer Asset Management, at Compass Coworking Centre.
With 22 years of experience serving high-net-worth individuals globally, Pioneer Asset Management is headquartered in the UAE and has a strong presence across the Indian subcontinent, the Middle East, and Europe. The firm is known for its client-first philosophy and bespoke approach to wealth creation and preservation.
Commenting on the collaboration, Singh said, “This partnership gives us an opportunity to be part of the growth at RAKEZ and the UAE. Together, we’re committed to making a positive impact and creating opportunities for growth and prosperity for our clients. We stand with our commitment of ethical business practices and complete transparency for clients.”
Ramy Jallad, Group CEO of RAKEZ, said, “At RAKEZ, we continuously strive to go beyond the conventional services expected from an economic zone. Our vision is to create a thriving ecosystem where businesses and individuals are supported operationally and empowered to make strategic, future-focused decisions. This collaboration with Pioneer Asset Management strengthens that vision by giving our clients direct access to expert financial planning guidance, an essential element for anyone looking to grow, preserve, and transition their wealth with confidence. It reinforces our role as a long-term partner in their success.”
This collaboration marks a strategic step in RAKEZ’s ongoing efforts to build a holistic support system for its community of entrepreneurs, investors, and business owners. By aligning with one of the region’s most trusted financial advisory firms, RAKEZ is enhancing its suite of services to help clients safeguard their assets, plan wisely, and grow sustainably.
