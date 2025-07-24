Digital Realty Teams With Oracle Solution Centers To Help Organizations Accelerate AI And Cloud Innovation

Customers Can Leverage Oracle Solution Centers to Test, Validate, and Deploy Data-Driven Hybrid IT and AI Solutions Faster and at Scale on PlatformDIGITAL® Globally

DALLAS, Texas, July 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Realty (NYSE: DLR ), a global provider of cloud- and carrier-neutral data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions, today announced that it is working with Oracle to help organizations accelerate hybrid IT and AI adoption. Through Oracle Cloud Solution Centers, a program that includes state-of-the-art systems, technology, and customer-experience sites around the world, Digital Realty will be able to provide organizations with access to services that help them reduce time to market and streamline deployment.

"Our collaboration with Oracle underscores our shared commitment to helping customers navigate the complexity of hybrid IT and AI adoption. By leveraging our Pervasive Data Center Architecture (PDx®) and Oracle's technologies, we're bringing cloud and AI capabilities directly to the data, where customers need them. This will help our customers to achieve faster innovation, together with Oracle, reducing deployment friction and accelerating outcomes," said Tony Bishop, Senior Vice President of Enterprise and Platform Solutions, Digital Realty.

With Oracle Solution Centers, Digital Realty, an Oracle FastConnect partner, can provide data center cloud-adjacent, colocation, multicloud, and interconnection services to global customers. In addition, customers can gain access to a portfolio of jointly developed use cases and deployment-ready architectures to streamline adoption and help accelerate innovation. Customers benefit from:



Oracle Solution Centers on PlatformDIGITAL® : To provide customers with a secure environment to design, test, and validate hybrid and AI architectures, Oracle Solution Centers are available through PlatformDIGITAL®, Digital Realty's global data center platform, in Singapore, Frankfurt, and Northern Virginia, with virtual access via London.

Verified Use Cases : To help customers modernize their IT and take advantage of the latest AI and cloud innovations, Digital Realty and Oracle have developed a library of 15 infrastructure configurations across cloud, data, and AI.

Integrated Solutions: To help customers accelerate implementation and interconnection of PlatformDIGITAL® with ServiceFabric® , Digital Realty's service orchestration platform, three PDx® solutions are now available. These solutions provide a methodology and blueprint for optimizing data exchange in a distributed IT infrastructure. Full deployment toolkits are also available for Oracle Cloud Infrastructure Dedicated Region, Oracle Exadata, and Oracle FastConnect. Global Expertise: To guide customers through proof-of-concept deployments and accelerate the exploration, validation, and adoption of data-driven solutions, trained solution architecture and engineering teams from Digital Realty and Oracle are available at the Oracle Solution Centers.

Customers are already seeing significant benefits from the continued partnership. For example, according to a case study, Grupo Anaya leveraged Oracle FastConnect on PlatformDIGITAL® in an Oracle Solution Center to reduce its latency and network costs by approximately 75% and improve end-user performance by up to 40%, achieving these results a full year ahead of schedule.

"We are simplifying the journey to cloud and AI adoption. Oracle Solution Centers integration with Digital Realty's colocation and connectivity solutions enables customers to architect and deploy cloud and AI workloads confidently, with a clear and seamless blueprint for success," said Patrick Cyril, Global Vice President, Sales and Customer Excellence, Customer Success Services, Oracle.

Industry Perspective

"This collaboration between Digital Realty and Oracle is a strong example of how ecosystem partnerships can accelerate real-world adoption of data-driven infrastructure, from hybrid IT and AI. By combining global infrastructure with use cases, integrated solutions, and hands-on expertise, Digital Realty and Oracle are helping enterprises reduce complexity, shorten deployment timelines, and turn data into a strategic asset more quickly and effectively," said Courtney Munroe, Research Vice President, IDC.

About Digital Realty

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL®, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx®) solution methodology for powering innovation, from cloud and digital transformation to emerging technologies like artificial intelligence (AI), and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges. Digital Realty gives its customers access to the connected data communities that matter to them with a global data center footprint of 300+ facilities in 50+ metros across 25+ countries on six continents. To learn more about Digital Realty, please visit digitalrealty or follow us on LinkedIn and X .

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements which are based on current expectations, forecasts and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially, including statements related to the company's partnership with Oracle and expected benefits, PlatformDIGITAL®, ServiceFabric®, artificial intelligence, customer demand and the company's strategy. For a list and description of risks and uncertainties, see the reports and other filings by the company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

