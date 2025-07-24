Knexus Acquires S4 To Strengthen Delivery Of AI Enabled Solutions To The U.S. Government

VIENNA, Va and BEDFORD, Mass., July 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Knexus, a trusted provider of AI solutions to the Federal Government, announced the acquisition of S4, a leading business specializing in the delivery of enterprise IT, cybersecurity, intelligence analysis, and national security solutions to the Federal Government. Combined with S4, Knexus will expand the deployment of its proprietary AI solutions to more effectively solve the Federal Government's most complex, data-driven challenges.

The acquisition of S4 represents a significant step forward in Knexus' mission to deliver proactive, high-performing, and mission-focused AI solutions to the U.S. government. S4's deep expertise in enterprise IT services and cybersecurity provides the critical infrastructure and direct user engagement that, when combined with Knexus' advanced AI capabilities, will create a uniquely powerful and responsive offering for government agencies. This combination will enable a new level of intelligent automation and predictive analysis, directly supporting the needs of government operators and decision-makers.

"We are grateful for the opportunity to bring S4 into the Knexus portfolio to better serve the USG by enhancing our ability to deliver end-to-end solutions," said Adam Lurie, CEO of Knexus. "By integrating S4's proven cybersecurity, analytic and IT services with our AI-driven approach, we can be more creative and proactive in addressing the government's challenges. This isn't just about expanding our capabilities; it's about building more resilient, intelligent, and effective technology support systems that allow us to do right by our government partners and the missions they serve."

The leadership of S4 echoed the sentiment, recognizing the strategic alignment and the new opportunities the acquisition creates.

"Joining forces with Knexus is an exciting evolution for S4," said Dawnn McCullough, General Manager of S4. "The S4 Team has always been dedicated to providing exceptional service and mission support. In collaboration with Knexus, we will be able to provide our customers with an even greater level of support, leveraging cutting-edge AI to strengthen the delivery to our customers. Both Knexus and S4 have high-performing cultures and we are thrilled to become part of a team that so deeply understands the mission objectives of the Federal Government."

This acquisition will enable Knexus to offer a comprehensive suite of services that spans from foundational IT support to advanced AI-powered analytics and decision support. The combined entity will provide government clients with a single, trusted partner capable of managing complex data environments, securing critical networks, and deploying intelligent solutions that enhance mission effectiveness and operational efficiency. The integration of the two companies will begin immediately, with a focus on ensuring a seamless transition for all customers and employees.

About Knexus For nearly two decades, Knexus has worked with dozens of agencies across the US Government as a trusted partner to deliver tailored AI solutions to mission-critical problems. With four patents and 100+ peer reviewed scientific papers, the scientists and engineers of Knexus are routinely smashing through the barriers between human and machine intelligence. As the 2025 Google Cloud Partner of the Year in Business Applications for Government, Knexus offers its customers expertise in working with Google Cloud's AI products, such as the Vertex AI platform and Gemini models, to deliver AI solutions to the public sector.

About S4 S4 is a premier provider of intelligence analysis, cybersecurity, and IT services to the U.S. Government. S4 specializes in delivering high-quality, responsive solutions that reduce risk and increase efficiency. With a proven track record in enterprise IT, network security, and 24/7/365 service desk support, S4's certified and experienced professionals provide the agility and insight necessary to meet the dynamic needs of their government customers.

SOURCE Knexus

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED