Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
ADNIC And Sheikh Zayed Housing Program Sign Strategic Partnership To Support UAE Nationals With Life Insurance

2025-07-24 07:05:14

Abu Dhabi, UAE 23 July 2025: Abu Dhabi National Insurance Company (ADNIC), one of the leading regional multi-line insurance providers for both corporates and individuals, has announced a strategic partnership with the Sheikh Zayed Housing Program (SZHP) to launch a specialised life insurance offering for eligible UAE Nationals.

The partnership was formalised as part of a signing ceremony in Dubai, marking the official public launch of the program.

ADNIC will manage and lead the insurance program along side other leading insurance companies in the UAE that are associated with the program. The initiative will provide life insurance coverage up to the age of 95, substantially extending beyond the market norm of 70 years old. This enables Emiratis aged up to 70 to still qualify for housing loans with a maximum tenure of 25 years, significantly enhancing financial inclusion for older borrowers.

The housing loans under the Sheikh Zayed Housing Program are administered through leading local banks that have been associated with program since its inception.

Commenting on this partnership, Charalampos Mylonas, Chief Executive Officer of ADNIC, said: 'As an insurer working at the very heart of the community, we understand why life insurance is so important as it guarantees families a measure of protection against the adverse financial consequences. As such, we're proud to work alongside the Sheikh Zayed Housing Program (SZHP) to give individuals a greater sense of economic security and peace of mind. At ADNIC, our commitment remains to make insurance truly about people by protecting their income, assets, health, and lives.'

While the scheme is already active through the participating banks, the signing ceremony marked its official public announcement. This milestone reflects ADNIC's continued leadership in developing solutions that support national priorities and the evolving needs of citizens.

Posted on :Wednesday, July 23, 2025  12:46:00 PM UAE local time (GMT+4)
