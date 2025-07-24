Finloop Launches Web5 Strategy And Unveils Global Leading RWA Platform FRP

HONG KONG, July 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid Hong Kong's accelerating embrace of the digital asset economy, Finloop Finance Technology Holding Limited (" Finloop "), a global one-stop Web5 wealth technology platform incubated by Fosun Wealth Holdings under Fosun, held the "Finloop . Chain to the Future 2025: Web3 Strategy Upgrade and RWA Platform Launch Summit" at Hong Kong Cyberport on July 23. Finloop officially announced its Web5 Strategy and unveiled its global leading one-stop RWA (Real World Assets) technology, issuance, and distribution platform-"FinRWA Platform (FRP)"-ushering in a new era of integration between traditional finance and digital assets.

With the theme of "Chain to the Future", the summit brought together over 200 industry leaders from the Web3 infrastructure, fintech, and digital asset sectors to explore cutting-edge topics such as asset tokenization, technological compliance, and ecosystem collaboration.

Breakthrough Achievement: Supporting the C omprehensive S uite of T okenized MMFs

Kicking off the event, Mr. Cheng Kang, CEO of Fosun Wealth Holdings and Chairman of Finloop , delivered an opening speech, outlining the grand blueprint for the company's strategic upgrade. He said, "Fosun Wealth Holdings and Finloop have been deeply engaged in Hong Kong's wealth management market, committed to driving the integration of traditional and digital finance. With the transformation of digital finance, Finloop's strategic concept can be interpreted as an innovative equation of Web2+Web3 = Web5. Web2 carries the trust cornerstone of traditional finance, and Web3 highlights the technical edge of blockchain. Web5, the fusion of the two, preserves the safety and compliance of financial essentials while unlocking the boundless possibilities of the digital world. The key vehicle for this vision is RWA-which will reshape the paradigm of global asset flow."

As the first achievement of this strategic rollout, Finloop, in collaboration with Fosun Wealth Holdings and China Asset Management (Hong Kong), launched the world's most comprehensive tokenized money market fund series via "星財富" app under Fosun Wealth Holdings. The series includes the ChinaAMC HKD Digital Money Market Fund, ChinaAMC RMB Digital Money Market Fund and ChinaAMC USD Digital Money Market Fund. Finloop served as a key distribution system provider and distributor for these tokenized funds, while Fosun Wealth Holdings also became the first wealth management platform in Hong Kong to list all three tokenized funds simultaneously. At the summit, Finloop presented a special souvenir-"Finloop Fund Token Redemption Card." By scanning the QR code on the card via the "星財富" APP, attendees could embark on a new wealth management journey by investing in tokenized funds.

Technology Empowerment: Building Future Stablecoin Infrastructure

With Hong Kong's Stablecoins Ordinance set to take effect in August, the local digital finance regulatory framework is undergoing a significant upgrade. Mr. Cheng Kang indicated that Finloop is taking the lead in this area, leveraging its pioneering advantages in blockchain, fintech, and compliance to build stablecoin technology infrastructure for the Web5 era, providing stablecoin issuers with more application scenarios and technology solutions, and jointly unlocking the infinite potential of the Web5 ecosystem.

A highlight of the summit was the launch of Finloop's globally leading one-stop RWA technology, issuance and distribution platform-FinRWA Platform 1.0 (FRP 1.0)-by CEO Mr. Cai Hua . He said, "Finloop offers a B2B service platform for financial institutions, bridging traditional finance and virtual assets with comprehensive Web2+Web3 financial products. Through our self-developed FRP 1.0, Finloop enables seamless services across account opening, trading, risk management and settlement, helping financial institutions swiftly enter the virtual asset market, reduce compliance risks, and enhance client reach and trading experiences, thus unlocking a new growth trajectory for wealth management."

At the summit, Mr. Cai Hua demonstrated the powerful capabilities of the FRP 1.0: from wallet verification, token-in & token-out, stablecoin-to-fiat conversions to in-kind subscription and redemption of ETFs, vividly illustrating the core concept of "technology makes finance more efficient". Through a partnership with OSL, Hong Kong's only listed and first licensed digital asset exchange, Finloop leverages OSL's Omnibus Pro account services and its deepest market penetration in Hong Kong to provide institutional clients with instant, seamless, secure, and compliant digital asset trading scenarios.

Building Dream s in Hong Kong: Moving into Cyberport to Shape the Web3 Ecosystem

In April this year, Finloop became a strategic enterprise of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government's Office for Attracting Strategic Enterprises (OASES). At the summit, Finloop announced its official entry into Hong Kong Cyberport, Asia's leading tech innovation hub, to collaboratively build the future of the Web3 ecosystem.

Mr. Peter YAN King-shun, Director-General of OASES, delivered a speech expressing high expectations for Finloop's advancements in the RWA sector. Mr. Simon CHAN Sai-ming, Chairman of Hong Kong Cyberport Management Company Limited, warmly welcomed Finloop's landing at Cyberport, expressing confidence that the company will inject new momentum into the blockchain and digital asset ecosystem fostered by Web3 Hub@Cyberport, and enhance Hong Kong's global competitiveness in fintech and digital asset markets. Mr. Gan Tian, CEO of China Asset Management (Hong Kong), delivered a speech titled "The Rapid Rise of Stablecoins: Opportunities and Challenges" , sharing China Asset Management (Hong Kong)'s remarkable achievements in the RWA sector and insightful strategies for stablecoin development.

The summit also featured two panel discussions with themes of "RWA: The Next Wave of On-Chain Finance" and "The Fusion of Web2+Web3" , bringing together prominent leaders from OSL, CICC, CMS Asset Management (HK), CMB International, Asseto, Solana and other financial institutions to explore innovative practices in the RWA and Web5 sectors.

About Finloop Finance Technology Holding Limited

Finloop Finance Technology Holding Limited, along with its subsidiaries (collectively referred to as "Finloop"), is an AI-driven global one-stop Web5 wealth technology platform that offers comprehensive wealth management products and technology solutions to various financial institutions. Its offerings include cash management, public funds and private funds, structured products, bonds, insurance, and virtual assets. As a fintech leader in Asia during the Web3 wave, Finloop has focused on bridging physical and digital assets, developing a one-stop RWA technology, issuance and distribution platform to pioneer new growth pathways in the wealth management industry.

SOURCE Finloop Finance Technology Holding Limited

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED