Industrial Services Global Market Analysis Report 2025-2029 Digitalization And AI Propel Growth In Advanced Service Solutions Through Tailored Offerings And Automation
Dublin, July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Industrial Services Market, Global, 2025-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The market is seeing a shift from simple, limited coverage of an asset to comprehensive asset stewardship. Services are changing in response to customer expectations and the rapid proliferation of advanced technologies, and now may include subscriptions or rentals, consumable models, uptime-based contracts, and as-a-service offerings including robotics-as-a-service.
Industrial services ensure maximum performance of equipment and processes. Spare parts replacement, calibration, repairs, predictive maintenance, advanced services, and training improve productivity, minimize cost, and extend the useful life of products and systems, and give customers in process, hybrid, and discrete industries a faster return on their investment.
The industrial services market is segmented into installation and commissioning, maintenance and support, connected and consulting, outcome-based, and revamp and decommissioning. Products and applications include measurement and analytics tools, valves, industrial robotics, control systems, safety systems, and software.
Talent, digital transformation, data analytics, data entrepreneurship, and speed and expertise are important differentiators. Service providers focus on advanced offerings, degree of customization, value-based pricing, technology, supply chain efficiency, and customer-centricity.
Growth Drivers
Access to and adoption of digital and automation solutions, data and advanced analytics, IoT, robotics and augmented/virtual reality, and AI enable more sophisticated services offerings and allow solution providers to tailor their value propositions.
Growth Restraints
The labor market is supply-constrained. The shortage of talent/skilled workers means that companies face a skills gap in digital and analytics capabilities and difficulties in finding, training, and retaining skilled employees because of an aging workforce. Large industrial groups have hundreds of open positions for skilled people with different types of expertise to deploy their new digital services to customers globally.
Why
- A remote-first approach, workforce empowerment with technology and actionable insights, and advanced offerings (as-a-service solutions) are changing the way industrial services organizations work and generate revenue. Industrial services rely on digital capabilities. Technology-enabled service delivery significantly enhances workforce productivity, efficiency, and the customer experience through faster dispatching, seamless access to real-time, remote expert support, and faster resolution of issues. The labor market is tight, and companies face a skills gap in digital and analytics capabilities amid the expected increase in demand for new technological skills.
Analyst Perspective
- The delivery of services (i.e., operating models) is changing where remote-first operations are scaled across organizations. Commercial models are also changing. An example is the move from subscription-to-performance-based agreements. Service providers will fine-tune their value propositions to meet future industry challenges. Today's younger, tech-savvy workforce is demanding access to the latest technology with digital interactions and advanced user interfaces, which will provide them with the most relevant information when needed to increase their impact and improve the flexibility, reach, and efficiency of services. Attracting and retaining the right talent is essential for future operating models. In addition to recruiting, companies are upskilling their current workforce to build capabilities.
Key Topics Covered:
Growth Opportunities: Research Scope
- Scope of Analysis Segmentation
Growth Environment: Transformation in the Industrial Services Market
- Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow? The Strategic Imperative The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Industrial Services Market
Ecosystem in the Industrial Services Market
- Competitive Environment Key Competitors
Growth Generator in the Industrial Services Market
- Growth Metrics Growth Drivers Growth Restraints Forecast Considerations
Industrial Services Market, Global, 2025-2029
- The Business Case for Industrial Services Revenue Forecast Revenue Forecast by Product Revenue Forecast by Service Type Revenue Forecast by Region Percent Revenue by Country Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical Percent Revenue by Industry Revenue Forecast Analysis Top Findings Top Findings/Futuristic Industrial Services Customer Interaction and Product Management Industrial Services Transformation Technology and Digitalization Enhance Industrial Services Skills Gap and Talent Management in Industrial Services Evolving Service Models Digitization Shifts the Business Model for Service Providers Technology Integration and Knowledge Sharing Enhance Service Delivery Unified Business Platform for Continuous Innovation Transforming Services Landscape Robotics-as-a-Service Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis Revenue Share Revenue Share Analysis Companies 2 Action
Growth Generator: Installation and Commissioning Services
- Growth Metrics Revenue Forecast Revenue Forecast by Region Forecast Analysis
Growth Generator: Maintenance and Support Services
- Growth Metrics Revenue Forecast Revenue Forecast by Region Forecast Analysis
Growth Generator: Connected and Consulting Services
- Growth Metrics Revenue Forecast Revenue Forecast by Region Forecast Analysis
Growth Generator: Outcome-based Services
- Growth Metrics Revenue Forecast Revenue Forecast by Region Forecast Analysis
Growth Generator: Revamp and Decommissioning Services
- Growth Metrics Revenue Forecast Revenue Forecast by Region Forecast Analysis
Growth Opportunity Universe in the Industrial Services Market
- Growth Opportunity 1: Improving Customer Experiences through Digital Offerings and Self-Service Tools Growth Opportunity 2: Growing Industrial Automation Market in China Growth Opportunity 3: Tailor Services to Customers' Needs
Appendix & Next Steps
- Benefits and Impacts of Growth Opportunities Next Steps List of Exhibits Legal Disclaimer
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Oasis Protocol Foundation Launches ROFL Mainnet: Verifiable Offchain Compute Framework Powering AI Applications
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- The Open Platform Is First Unicorn In Web3 Ecosystem In Telegram At $1Bn Valuation
- CARV Advances AI Beings Roadmap With Hackathon And 12+ Ecosystem Partnerships
- BSGM Engages CXG To Acquire FINRA/SEC-Registered Broker-Dealer To Expand Publicly Traded RWA Tokenization Operations
- Amped Finance, A Leading Protocol On Sonic Network, Gears Up For IDO
CommentsNo comment