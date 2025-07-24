Quality Clouds Launches AI Quality Shield For Technology Services Companies To Empower Enterprise Clients With AI Readiness And Orchestration
While the potential of AI is widely acknowledged, many enterprise AI initiatives have yet to deliver substantial impact. Recent industry reports highlight this challenge, with Accenture disclosing that only 15% of companies are "AI reinvention-ready" and McKinsey noting that only 1% of enterprises view their generative AI strategies as mature. This "Gen AI Paradox" underscores a critical need for a robust foundation to scale AI effectively.
Technology services companies agree that enterprise clients need to reengineer their digital foundation of technology and processes to build the necessary capabilities, security, and organizational trust for an effective AI journey.
Recognizing that governance is a major component of this AI-ready foundation, AI Quality Shield automates governance across key phases of AI transformations:
- Readiness : Quality Clouds provides environment diagnostics and assessment scoring, enabling partners and their clients to safely prepare for AI adoption. Growth: The suite offers ongoing governance, helping end-customers confidently deploy and evolve AI systems at scale.
"Forward-thinking technology services companies are developing programs to help their enterprise clients transition into AI-first businesses," said Adrian Serle, Chief Executive Officer of Quality Clouds. "Our new AI Quality Shield builds upon our legacy of enterprise software governance to provide our partners with the AI Readiness and Growth automation necessary to accelerate outcomes and achieve the transformative goals for their clients."
About Quality Clouds
Quality Clouds provides an industry-leading independent governance layer for enterprise software platforms, empowering organizations to manage and mitigate risk across their DevOps and AI initiatives. Trusted by Fortune 500 companies and leading technology services providers, Quality Clouds' solutions offer comprehensive visibility into code, configuration, and technical debt. By extending its capabilities to include AI readiness and ongoing governance, Quality Clouds empowers enterprises to achieve secure, compliant, and scalable innovation throughout their DevOps and AI transformation journeys.
