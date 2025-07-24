Creatio's No-Code Days: The Age Of AI Is Coming To Chicago To Equip Enterprises For The AI-Native Future

As part of its ongoing global tour, No-Code Days series is heading to Chicago September 4th for a powerful half-day of ideas, insights, and collaboration

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Creatio , a global vendor of an AI-native platform to automate CRM and workflows with no-code, has announced the next stop in its global event series, No-Code Days: The Age of AI . The highly awaited upcoming experience will take place on September 4 at the University Club of Chicago.No-Code Days Chicago will bring together enterprise executives, technology experts, and innovation-focused teams to explore how AI agents, intelligent automation, and no-code are transforming the way organizations operate. The refreshed 2025 format is designed to inspire new thinking, foster collaboration, and deliver practical guidance for navigating today's evolving technology landscape. Sessions are structured to support a wide range of maturity levels, from early exploration to enterprise-wide adoption. Attendees will walk away with tangible takeaways they can apply immediately to drive growth and efficiency in their organizations.What to expect at No-Code Days: Age of AI Chicago:Strategic AI InsightsExplore the latest developments in AI-native CRM, agentic automation, and no-code innovation through thought leadership keynotes and real-world use cases.Customizable Learning PathsChoose from curated sessions for business executives, IT leaders, and Creatio community groups, offering flexible ways to engage with content tailored to your role and digital maturity.Hands-On Knowledge ExchangeEngage in interactive workshops and expert panels focused on practical approaches, lessons learned and industry best practices for designing, building and implementing AI agents.Collaborative NetworkingConnect with peers, customers, and experts to exchange ideas, foster collaboration, and explore innovation opportunities.Business-Driven ValueDiscover proven methods to boost organizational efficiency, increase agility, and unlock new growth potential through no-code and AI-powered automation.Building on the momentum from Florida and Europe, and with upcoming events in Australia and Asia, the Chicago event continues the global momentum of No-Code Days. Over the years, the series has welcomed thousands of professionals looking to accelerate digital transformation and modernize their core business operations.Attendance is free upon registration. Additional agenda details and speaker announcements will be shared in the coming weeks.About CreatioCreatio is a global vendor of an AI-native platform to automate CRM and workflows with no-code and a maximum degree of freedom. Millions of workflows are launched on our platform daily in 100 countries by thousands of clients. Genuine care for our clients and partners is a defining part of Creatio's DNA.For more information, please visit .

