SQWAD Launches Sqwaudience To Help Sponsors Identify High-Value Fans In Real Time
PORTLAND, Ore., July 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SQWAD, the leader in interactive sponsorship activations, today announced the official launch of SQWAudience , a first-of-its-kind AI-powered audience intelligence engine that identifies and segments high-value fans as they engage with team and sponsor content in real time.
By analyzing behavioral signals-such as gameplay interactions, email signups, intent signals, and other relevant industry data-SQWAudience helps sponsors surface their most promising leads instantly, and tailor follow-up offers that convert.
"We've always believed that fan engagement is more than just entertainment-it's a signal," said Nick Lawson , CEO of SQWAD. "SQWAudience turns those signals into strategy. Now sponsors can see, in real time, which fans are actually ready to take action."
Designed to integrate directly with SQWAD's suite of gamified activations, SQWAudience applies AI to fan data to score and categorize leads into custom audience segments-whether they're warm prospects, loyal customers, or high-frequency redeemers.
"It's not just about collecting data-it's about knowing what to do with it," added Lee Jorgensen , CTO of SQWAD. "With SQWAudience, we're giving sponsors a smarter way to prioritize leads and personalize their campaigns, all based on live fan behavior."
Early results from SQWAudience pilots have shown a 3.2x lift in offer redemptions and a 45% increase in net-new leads captured for brand partners.
This launch marks a major milestone in SQWAD's mission to bridge the gap between sponsor spend and measurable results, transforming passive exposure into active outcomes.
About SQWAD
SQWAD is the leading fan engagement and sponsorship activation platform for sports teams and brands. With gamified digital tools and real-time audience data, SQWAD helps turn fans into customers and partnerships into performance.
Media Contact:
[email protected]
SOURCE SQWAD Sports Inc.WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- From Almaty To Stanford: Freedom Holding Becomes A Global Business Case Study
- 9M AI Signals Global Readiness With Flagship Launch In Hong Kong
- Multibank Group Announces Early Access Waitlist For Pioneering $MBG Token
- XXKK Exchange Upgrades Security Architecture To Enhance Asset Protection And Compliance Measures
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Bitget Launches CUSDT Perpetual Futures With 20X Leverage And Bot Trading Support
CommentsNo comment