SQWAD Launches Sqwaudience To Help Sponsors Identify High-Value Fans In Real Time

PORTLAND, Ore., July 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SQWAD, the leader in interactive sponsorship activations, today announced the official launch of SQWAudience , a first-of-its-kind AI-powered audience intelligence engine that identifies and segments high-value fans as they engage with team and sponsor content in real time.

By analyzing behavioral signals-such as gameplay interactions, email signups, intent signals, and other relevant industry data-SQWAudience helps sponsors surface their most promising leads instantly, and tailor follow-up offers that convert.

"We've always believed that fan engagement is more than just entertainment-it's a signal," said Nick Lawson , CEO of SQWAD. "SQWAudience turns those signals into strategy. Now sponsors can see, in real time, which fans are actually ready to take action."

Designed to integrate directly with SQWAD's suite of gamified activations, SQWAudience applies AI to fan data to score and categorize leads into custom audience segments-whether they're warm prospects, loyal customers, or high-frequency redeemers.

"It's not just about collecting data-it's about knowing what to do with it," added Lee Jorgensen , CTO of SQWAD. "With SQWAudience, we're giving sponsors a smarter way to prioritize leads and personalize their campaigns, all based on live fan behavior."

Early results from SQWAudience pilots have shown a 3.2x lift in offer redemptions and a 45% increase in net-new leads captured for brand partners.

This launch marks a major milestone in SQWAD's mission to bridge the gap between sponsor spend and measurable results, transforming passive exposure into active outcomes.

SQWAD is the leading fan engagement and sponsorship activation platform for sports teams and brands. With gamified digital tools and real-time audience data, SQWAD helps turn fans into customers and partnerships into performance.

