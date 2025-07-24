Tube By Florian Seidl Wins Silver In A' Kitchenware And Horeca Awards

Tube

Florian Seidl's innovative Tube glassware series recognized for its unique design and sustainable features by the prestigious A' Design Awards.

COMO, CO, ITALY, July 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected recognition in the field of kitchenware design, has announced Tube, a unique drinking glass collection designed by Florian Seidl , as the Silver Award winner in the Bakeware, Tableware, Drinkware and Cookware Design category. This prestigious accolade highlights the significance of the Tube glassware series within the kitchenware industry, positioning it as a noteworthy example of innovative design.The Tube drinking glass collection aligns with current trends in the kitchenware industry, which emphasize sustainability, versatility, and innovative design. By utilizing borosilicate glass, a strong, durable, and infinitely recyclable material, the Tube series offers practical benefits for users while minimizing environmental impact. The modular and stackable design also addresses the need for space efficiency in modern kitchens.What sets the Tube glassware series apart is its unique double wall structure, which creates a striking visual effect of a floating test tube inside a transparent external support. Available in three stackable sizes, the flat-bottomed tumblers are suitable for both hot and cold drinks, offering versatility for a range of beverages. The ergonomic design and dishwasher-safe properties further enhance the collection's user-friendliness.The recognition bestowed by the A' Kitchenware and Horeca Awards serves as motivation for Florian Seidl to continue exploring innovative design solutions in the kitchenware industry. This achievement may inspire future projects that push the boundaries of material exploration and functionality, while maintaining a strong commitment to sustainability and user-centric design.Interested parties may learn more at:About Florian SeidlFlorian Seidl is an Austrian designer with several years of professional experience. Currently, he works as Lavazza's design manager at the Innovation Center in Turin and teaches at the Scuola Politecnica di Design (SPD) in Milan. Seidl has contributed to the successful development of the Fiat 500 range and various other automotive projects. He has also collaborated with KTM and worked as a freelancer for various non-automotive brands, consistently demonstrating a strong understanding of brand identity and the broader context of each project.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs that exemplify excellence and innovation. Recipients of this award are acknowledged for their contributions to raising industry standards and advancing the practice of design through their highly functional and aesthetically pleasing creations. The Silver A' Design Award is granted to designs that incorporate original innovations, elicit strong emotional responses, and make a significant impact on improving everyday life. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by an expert jury panel of design professionals, kitchenware industry experts, journalists, and academics who evaluate entries based on pre-established criteria such as innovative functionality, aesthetic appeal, ergonomic design, material quality, durability, user-friendliness, environmental impact, and market potential.About A' Design AwardThe A' Kitchenware and Horeca Design Award is a prestigious international competition that recognizes outstanding achievements in the field of kitchenware design. Open to designers, agencies, companies, and brands from all countries, the award provides a platform to showcase creativity, gain global recognition, and contribute to the advancement of the kitchenware industry. Entries undergo a rigorous blind peer-review process by an expert jury panel, ensuring that only the most deserving projects are honored. The A' Design Award, now in its 17th year, is driven by a philanthropic mission to create a better world through the power of good design, motivating designers and brands to develop superior products that positively impact society. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards , explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at

