Karan Johan To Collaborate With Teja Sajja's Mirai People Media Factory In Talks With Dharma

In a major development that's stirring excitement across the Indian film industry, Karan Johar's Dharma Productions is reportedly in talks to collaborate with People Media Factory for the highly anticipated mytho-action thriller Mirai, starring Teja Sajja. If finalized, this partnership could elevate Mirai into a full-blown nationwide cinematic event.

Known for backing mega blockbusters like Baahubali, 2.0, and Devara, Dharma Productions has a reputation for amplifying regional films into pan-India sensations. Industry insiders suggest that Dharma's involvement in Mirai would bring unmatched distribution strength and marketing muscle, potentially expanding the film's reach across domestic and international markets.

A trade source noted,“If Dharma comes on board, it could catapult Mirai into a whole new league. With Karan Johar's keen eye for mass appeal and Dharma's formidable distribution network, the film could become a true nationwide event”.

Teja Sajja Returns as a Mythical Warrior

Fresh off his pan-India success with HanuMan, Teja Sajja leads Mirai as a fearless warrior tasked with protecting nine sacred scriptures. Directed by Karthik Gattamneni and produced by TG Vishwa Prasad and Krithi Prasad, the film promises a rich blend of mythology, high-octane action, and cutting-edge VFX.

The cast also includes Manoj Manchu and Ritika Nayak, with music composed by Gowra Hari. The teaser and posters have already generated massive buzz, showcasing a visually stunning world that blends fantasy with emotional depth.

Aiming for a Grand Release

Mirai is slated for a theatrical release on September 5, 2025, in multiple languages including Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada. The film will be available in both 2D and 3D formats, aiming to deliver a truly immersive experience.

People Media Factory, which kicked off 2025 with the success of Jaat, is betting big on Mirai to dominate the box office. With Dharma potentially joining the fold, the film's prospects look brighter than ever.