'Chatgpt Saved My Mom': Woman Reveals How AI Diagnosed Her Mother's Mysterious Illness After 1.5 Year Struggle

MENAFN - Live Mint) A post on X has sparked widespread conversation about the potential of AI in healthcare. An X user named Shreya recently shared a powerful account of how ChatGPT, OpenAI's artificial intelligence chatbot, played a crucial role in identifying the likely cause behind her mother's mysterious and long-standing illness, something multiple medical systems had failed to do.

In a tweet that has now garnered thousands of likes and shares, Shreya wrote:“My mom had a nonstop cough for 1.5 years. We saw top doctors, visited big hospitals in & out of the city, tried homoeopathy, ayurveda, allopathy, nothing helped. It got worse: internal bleeding started. Doctors said, 'If this goes on for 6 more months, it could be fatal.'”

Desperate for answers, Shreya turned to ChatGPT, describing her mother's symptoms in detail. The AI chatbot suggested a list of possible causes, and among them, a blood pressure (BP) medication side effect stood out. When Shreya confirmed her mother was indeed on BP meds, ChatGPT asked a pointed follow-up:

“Is she on BP medication with this ingredient?”

To her surprise, the answer was yes.

Armed with this new insight, Shreya consulted their doctor, who immediately confirmed the link and changed the medication.

“Now she's finally healing,” Shreya wrote.“Not exaggerating, but ChatGPT saved her life.”

She also thanked OpenAI and co-founder Sam Altman for creating what she called a“great thing.”

Internet reacts

A user commented,“I'm really glad your mom is feeling better. But honestly, this also shows a big problem in medical care. Doctors should've checked if the cough was from her BP medicine, it's a known side effect. What's shocking isn't that ChatGPT figured it out, but that so many doctors missed something that should've been basic.”

Another user wrote,“ChatGPT is indeed the first aid sort of help. It does tell u the real possibilities, unlike Google.”

“Wow! That's how the right usage of AI comes into place,” the third user wrote.

“Good that your mom got lucky, but I guess it will still take a few years for AI to reach to level where it will replace experts,” the fourth user wrote.

“Glad your mom is healing. Yes, AI can be great,” the fifth user wrote.